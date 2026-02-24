Kriti Sanon rules the front row at star-studded Burberry London Fashion Week show in a stylish trench coat dress
At the Burberry London Fashion Week show, Kriti Sanon impressed in a mocha brown Burberry trench coat paired with a teal scarf and chic accessories.
Kriti Sanon is ruling the global fashion scene as she attended the Burberry Fall Winter 2026/27 show in London during the London Fashion Week. The actor sat front row with stars like Kate Moss, Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley, Stellan Skarsgård, Olivia Dean, and Luke Thompson, among others.
For the occasion, Kriti Sanon wore an interesting variation of the trench coat from the luxury fashion house. She styled it with a colourful scarf, Burberry accessories, and a striking glam. Let's decode her high-glamour look:
At the Burberry London Fashion Week show
Kriti opted for a longline version of the house's signature trench coat, which she paired with a teal scarf. The Burberry trench dress, in a stylish mocha brown shade, is made of cut-up leather and features notch lapel collars, which the actor raised to add a sharp look to her attire.
The trench also comes with padded shoulders, embroidered patterns, full-length sleeves, cinched belted cuffs, double-breasted button closures on the front, a below-the-knee hem length, a figure-hugging fit, and a matching leather belt to cinch the waist.
The styling
Kriti styled the ensemble with a patterned teal-coloured silk scarf, which she wrapped around her neck and adorned with tassel embroidery at the hem. For accessories, the actor opted for gold hoop earrings, deep chocolate brown calf-length boots, which she matched with a top-handle mini bag from Burberry.
For her hairdo, Kriti tied her blonde-highlighted tresses in a messy, twisted top knot, styled with a centre parting and a few front strands framing her face. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, muted silver smoky eye shadow, glossy mauve pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, and soft contouring.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved Kriti's look for the Burberry show and showered her with compliments online. One Instagram user commented, “She is an icon.” Another user wrote, “Bollywood to global fashion icon.” Someone commented, “Watching her shine on an international platform makes my heart so proud.” Someone else wrote, “Serving elegance and pure royalty.”
About the show
Meanwhile, the lineup at the Burberry London Fashion Week show, which features Daniel Lee's latest collection for the fashion house, prioritised monochrome palettes, with an interplay of textures and interesting lapel detailing. Specks of red and blue made their presence known, paying homage to the brand’s British roots.
