Kriti Sanon rules the front row at star-studded Burberry London Fashion Week show in a stylish trench coat dress

Kriti Sanon is ruling the global fashion scene as she attended the Burberry Fall Winter 2026/27 show in London during the London Fashion Week. The actor sat front row with stars like Kate Moss, Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley, Stellan Skarsgård, Olivia Dean, and Luke Thompson, among others. Kriti Sanon attended the Burberry Fall/Winter show during the London Fashion Week.

For the occasion, Kriti Sanon wore an interesting variation of the trench coat from the luxury fashion house. She styled it with a colourful scarf, Burberry accessories, and a striking glam. Let's decode her high-glamour look: