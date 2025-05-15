Kumar Sanu's daughter goes all out in strapless gown at Cannes 2025, looks beautiful in red at Tom Cruise film premiere

What Kumar Sanu's daughter wore at Cannes 2025

Shannon K was spotted walking the red carpet in a dramatic strapless gown that scored high on drama. She turned heads in a bold yet sophisticated outfit – Shannon wore a custom red gown by British designer Josh Birch Jones. The show-stopping gown showcased the designer's signature blend of structured elegance and modern glamour with a fitted bodice that featured ruffles.

At Cannes Film Festival 2025, Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K chose to wear a red gown.

How she styled her look

To balance off the volume of her look, Shannon accentuated her Cannes gown with a pair of delicate diamond earrings and a necklace that perfectly suited her strapless gown. She opted for red lips and subtle eye makeup. As for her hairstyle, Shannon went with simple soft curls, letting the focus be her gown.

Shannon, who also walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2023, said in a statement: “Cannes always feels magical, but this year was even more special. Wearing Josh Birch Jones’ incredible red gown made me feel powerful and elegant. I’m grateful to be part of both the fashion and film conversations happening on such an important global stage.”

More about Shannon

In addition to her red carpet appearances, Shannon will be joining the cast and crew of Tanvi The Great, the directorial debut of actor Anupam Kher. She has lent her voice to a track in the film, composed by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani. Earlier this year, she also performed at Coachella.