Kumar Sanu's daughter goes all out in strapless gown at Cannes 2025, looks beautiful in red at Tom Cruise film premiere
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon stuns in a custom red gown by Josh Birch Jones at Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 8's premiere.
Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earned a five-minute standing ovation after its premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 14. Also attending the star-studded premiere was singer Kumar Sanu's daughter, Shannon K, who is a singer and actor. Read on for a closer look at her gown that helped her stand out on the red carpet. Also read | Internet says Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival 2025 ‘wants to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma’. Watch
What Kumar Sanu's daughter wore at Cannes 2025
Shannon K was spotted walking the red carpet in a dramatic strapless gown that scored high on drama. She turned heads in a bold yet sophisticated outfit – Shannon wore a custom red gown by British designer Josh Birch Jones. The show-stopping gown showcased the designer's signature blend of structured elegance and modern glamour with a fitted bodice that featured ruffles.
How she styled her look
To balance off the volume of her look, Shannon accentuated her Cannes gown with a pair of delicate diamond earrings and a necklace that perfectly suited her strapless gown. She opted for red lips and subtle eye makeup. As for her hairstyle, Shannon went with simple soft curls, letting the focus be her gown.
Shannon, who also walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2023, said in a statement: “Cannes always feels magical, but this year was even more special. Wearing Josh Birch Jones’ incredible red gown made me feel powerful and elegant. I’m grateful to be part of both the fashion and film conversations happening on such an important global stage.”
More about Shannon
In addition to her red carpet appearances, Shannon will be joining the cast and crew of Tanvi The Great, the directorial debut of actor Anupam Kher. She has lent her voice to a track in the film, composed by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani. Earlier this year, she also performed at Coachella.
