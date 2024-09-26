Lady Gaga pulls off artsy Harley Quinn look at the Joker premiere in avant-garde jacket, red gown, and bob

Lady Gaga stunned in a dramatic red outfit at the UK premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux. Starring as Harley Quinn, alongside Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, Gaga served bold finesse on the red carpet. Her custom-made Celine gown exuded fiery drama and intensity, reflecting the spirit of her on-screen persona, Harley Quinn. Lady Gaga embraced the red carpet moment in a dramatic, red gown. (Instagram/@justjared)

All about Lady Gaga's look

Lady Gaga commanded the red carpet with jaw-dropping oomph. The actor and singer embraced a dramatic, avant-garde style infused with a whimsical touch reminiscent of Harley Quinn. The vibrant red gown had a plunging V-neckline with a voluminous, loosely pleated skirt. The statement piece of her ensemble was the cropped jacket with puff sleeves that was sculpted and contrasted with the gown’s relaxed silhouette.

The singer sported a sharp bob with bangs, dyed a black and deep red shade. The hair complemented the monochromatic palette of her outfit. Another standout element was her eye makeup, a vibrant teal eyeshadow that provided a bold contrast. The iridescent, dazzling teardrop from her waterline gave the makeup an artsy, theatrical touch. To finish her look, she accessorized with a diamond bracelet and a delicate brooch pinned on the jacket. Her entire outfit radiated an artistic vibe with the angular sleeves, eye makeup and red gown.

About Joker: Folie a Deux

The 38-year singer-actor plays the eccentric character of Harley Quinn in the sequel of Joker, Joker: Folie a Deux. Apart from Gaga, the film also stars Joaquin Phoenix. Dabbling between acting and singing, Lady Gaga is all set to release her upcoming album Harlequin. She called it a ‘companion album’ to her upcoming release.

