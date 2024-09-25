Menu Explore
Harlequin: Lady Gaga announces companion album to Joker Folie à Deux with 13 songs

BySantanu Das
Sep 25, 2024 02:45 PM IST

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a surprise companion album to her upcoming release Joker: Folie à Deux. It is coming out in 3 days.

Fans were in for a wild surprise as Lady Gaga dropped the announcement that she is releasing a companion album for her upcoming release, the psychological musical thriller Joker: Folie à Deux. The actor-singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday to unveil the details of the album. (Also read: Lady Gaga breaks silence on ‘she is a man’ claims on Bill Gates show: ‘I didn’t feel like victim…’)

Lady Gaga unveiled the album cover via Instagram.
Lady Gaga unveiled the album cover via Instagram.

Lady Gaga's Harlequin

What's more? The new album Harlequin will be released on September 27 and will feature 13 songs. In the lead-up to the announcement, Lady Gaga dropped a series of cryptic posts on Instagram. “I’m ready for my interview,” read one post. Another said, “Don't tell me what to wear.” A second one read, “Moon dust gets everywhere.”

In the announcement post, she shared the album cover, which saw her standing in the shower with a lifebuoy wrapped around her neck. “Harlequin. September 27,” the singer wrote in the caption. “A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux.”

More details

The track list for the album was mentioned in the next picture, which included a milk carton on which the song titles were written. Check out the names below:

1. Good Morning

2. Get Happy (2024)

3. Oh, When the Saints

4. World on a String

5. If My Friends Could See Me Now

6. That’s Entertainment

7. Smile

8. The Joker

9. Folie à Deux

10. Gonna Build a Mountain

11. Close to You

12. Happy Mistake

13. That’s Life

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in Joker: Folie À Deux, which is the sequel to 2019's Joker. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month. Warner Bros. is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters October 4, 2024.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
