Harlequin: Lady Gaga announces companion album to Joker Folie à Deux with 13 songs

Lady Gaga's Harlequin

What's more? The new album Harlequin will be released on September 27 and will feature 13 songs. In the lead-up to the announcement, Lady Gaga dropped a series of cryptic posts on Instagram. “I’m ready for my interview,” read one post. Another said, “Don't tell me what to wear.” A second one read, “Moon dust gets everywhere.”

In the announcement post, she shared the album cover, which saw her standing in the shower with a lifebuoy wrapped around her neck. “Harlequin. September 27,” the singer wrote in the caption. “A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux.”

More details

The track list for the album was mentioned in the next picture, which included a milk carton on which the song titles were written. Check out the names below:

1. Good Morning

2. Get Happy (2024)

3. Oh, When the Saints

4. World on a String

5. If My Friends Could See Me Now

6. That’s Entertainment

7. Smile

8. The Joker

9. Folie à Deux

10. Gonna Build a Mountain

11. Close to You

12. Happy Mistake

13. That’s Life

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in Joker: Folie À Deux, which is the sequel to 2019's Joker. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month. Warner Bros. is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters October 4, 2024.