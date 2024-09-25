Harlequin: Lady Gaga announces companion album to Joker Folie à Deux with 13 songs
Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a surprise companion album to her upcoming release Joker: Folie à Deux. It is coming out in 3 days.
Fans were in for a wild surprise as Lady Gaga dropped the announcement that she is releasing a companion album for her upcoming release, the psychological musical thriller Joker: Folie à Deux. The actor-singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday to unveil the details of the album. (Also read: Lady Gaga breaks silence on ‘she is a man’ claims on Bill Gates show: ‘I didn’t feel like victim…’)
Lady Gaga's Harlequin
What's more? The new album Harlequin will be released on September 27 and will feature 13 songs. In the lead-up to the announcement, Lady Gaga dropped a series of cryptic posts on Instagram. “I’m ready for my interview,” read one post. Another said, “Don't tell me what to wear.” A second one read, “Moon dust gets everywhere.”
In the announcement post, she shared the album cover, which saw her standing in the shower with a lifebuoy wrapped around her neck. “Harlequin. September 27,” the singer wrote in the caption. “A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux.”
More details
The track list for the album was mentioned in the next picture, which included a milk carton on which the song titles were written. Check out the names below:
1. Good Morning
2. Get Happy (2024)
3. Oh, When the Saints
4. World on a String
5. If My Friends Could See Me Now
6. That’s Entertainment
7. Smile
8. The Joker
9. Folie à Deux
10. Gonna Build a Mountain
11. Close to You
12. Happy Mistake
13. That’s Life
Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in Joker: Folie À Deux, which is the sequel to 2019's Joker. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month. Warner Bros. is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters October 4, 2024.