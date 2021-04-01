Less is always more, says Madhuri Dixit as she shares her everyday makeup look

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most naturally beautiful Bollywood actors out there and there is no denying that. The stunner is also a fan of flaunting her natural beauty but there are days when she is not shooting and still has to attend meetings and it is on those days when the actor does her own makeup. Her signature look includes a minimal touch of everything and it works wonders for the Kalank actor.

She recently shared her everyday makeup routine and it is as simple as it can get. Madhuri also gave a lot of tips and tricks in the clip that are great for beginners. In the aforementioned video, the mother-of-two said that the first step is to apply moisturiser. She mentioned that she preferred the skin to be moisturised nicely as it helps in blending of the makeup.

The first tip that the actor gave was - the correct way to apply moisturiser on the face is using upward strokes. For the next step, she prepped her undereye area. The undereye product takes care of the puffiness and hides the tiredness. For tip number two - Madhuri also told her followers that they should always test a product for allergies before they start using it on their skin.

After waiting for two minutes, she started with the base. Madhuri also mentioned less is always more when it comes to makeup. She first applied a concealer on her under eyes using a brush and then blended it in. For the next step, she applied foundation all over her face and neck and blended it in nicely using circular strokes. She then used loose translucent powder on her full face and neck to set the base in. The next step included brushing her eyebrows and she filled them in to make them look a little thicker.

For the eyeshadow, Madhuri used a slightly dark colour to create a crease for the eyes which was followed by a brown coloured eyeliner and smudged it using a brush to give a more natural look. She did the same thing under the eyes as well. The final step in the eye region was curling the eyelashes and applying mascara.

She then put a little blush on the apples of her cheeks and applied a nude pink lipstick to complete her look. She concluded the clip by giving one final tip which was always to check your teeth after applying the lipstick.

