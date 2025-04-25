Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Limited time offer on sarees: Enjoy 50% off on six yards of gorgeousness; Unfold elegance at half the price

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 25, 2025 04:33 PM IST

Sarees at 50% off for a limited time! From cotton to linen, drape yourself in style and tradition—without the full-price drama. Hurry before it ends!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SIRIL Womens Cotton Jacquard Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (3417S214_Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kjs Womens Khaadhi Cotton Blended Kalamkari Printed Saree | Beautiful Blend of Tradition and Style | Printed Saree with Running Blouse | Wgaja Black View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWORNOF Womens Lucknowi Chikankari Linen Cotton Woven Sarees For Women With Blouse Sarees For Women, Blue View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIRCHI FASHION Womens Plain Weave Cotton Abstract Printed Saree with Blouse Piece (37275-Coral, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Satrani Womens Cotton Printed Ready To Wear Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (3394S307N_Dark Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Self Woven, Jacquard Border Cotton Saree with Unstitched Blouse(3095S732_Light Pink, White) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDONIQ Fashion Women’s Georgette Floral Printed Saree with Blouse Piece, Saree for Women, Sarees for Traditional Look (Unstitched Blouse Piece, 1014_C, TURQUOISE Color) View Details checkDetails

₹464

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAJESHWAR FASHION WITH RF Womens fancy georgette saree - solid or plain pattern - pink color - for casual look - with tassels & lace border - with blouse piece unstitched View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yashika Womens Trendy Georgette Purple Color Saree with Blouse Material(BABLI PURPLE) View Details checkDetails

₹243

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yashika Womens Woven Latest Georgette Saree with Lace and Blouse Material (AZ-YS-P1-AACHAL-KORAM-Parent_Red) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Floral Printed Georgette Saree with Blouse(2082S642_Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Floral Printed Georgette Saree with Blouse(2082S642_Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Satin Silk Hot Fixing Stone Work Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (3111S415_Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHOPAZ Womens Ready to Wear Coffee Satin Silk 1 Minute Pre Pleated Heavy Saree with Unstitched Coffee Blouse View Details checkDetails

₹947

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SATAZ Womens Ready to Wear White Floral Satin Silk One Minute Readymade Alia Bhatt Saree With Unstitched Blouse View Details checkDetails

₹947

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SATAZ Womens Ready to Wear Satin Silk One Minute Readymade Saree With Unstiched Blouse (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹947

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAJESHWAR FASHION WITH RF Womens Coding Embroidery Work Lace Border Satin Sari | Chiffon Silk Saree For Women | With Blouse_Maroon Red View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Womanista Womens Satin Saree with Embellished Cape With Un-stitched blouse View Details checkDetails

₹939

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rekha Maniyar Womens Jacquard Linen Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (SILVERLINEN_LIGHTPINK_NS) View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MADHUHANSH Womens Lucknowi Chikankari Linen Cotton Woven Sarees For Women With Blouse Piece - Ethnic Wear For Special Occasions Party Traditional And Casual Wear View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Cotton Linen Printed Ready to Wear Saree with Blouse, One Minute Saree Ready to Wear (33RS318_Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹969

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anaya Handloom Womens Bhagalpuri Linen Saree With Blouse Piece (ANW0147_Blue, Sky Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Cotton Linen Printed Ready to Wear Saree with Blouse, One Minute Saree Ready to Wear (34RS326_Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹969

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sidhidata Womens Printed Linen Cotton Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (ST ChuiMui White_White_Free Size) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIRCHI FASHION Chiffon Georgette Batik Printed Sarees for Women with Blouse Piece (37995-Onion Pink, White) View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Lace & Printed Chiffon Saree with Blouse(2206S934_Blue & Multi) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yashika Womens Elegant Chiffon Saree with Blouse Material - Embrace Trendy Style and Timeless Elegance in this Exquisite Attire (AZ-YS-P1-UTISHA PEACH) View Details checkDetails

₹391

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAJESHWAR FASHION WITH RF Embroidery Satin Chiffon Plain/Solid Saree For Women_Red View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIRCHI FASHION Womens Plain Weave Chiffon Contrast Border Printed Saree with Blouse Piece (33034-Golden, Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIRCHI FASHION Chiffon Georgette Floral Printed Sarees for Women with Blouse Piece (43052-Dark Lavender, Light Green, Coral) View Details checkDetails

₹469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Satrani Womens Satin Digital Print Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece (3503S741N_Mauve & Cream & Multi) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yashika Womens Floral Digital Print Chandheri Saree with Unstitched Blouse Material (AZ-YS-P1-PARWATI CHIKU) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yashika Womens Digital Print Art Silk Cotton Saree with Tassels and Golden Border - Lightweight and Elegant Ethnic Wear for Festive and Casual Occasions (AZ-YS-P3-PUSHPA 16) View Details checkDetails

₹486

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKHILAM Womens Satin Silk Digital Print Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (Pink_KUDOS260002_RJ) View Details checkDetails

₹1,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Murti Creation Womens Digital Floral Print Original Plain Linen Casual Saree With Blouse Piece (White) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BROYAAR SHOP Womens Digital Floral Print Saree Satin With Blouse Piece (Water), Assorted View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

When in doubt, drape it out. Nothing says elegance quite like a saree, and now, your favourites come with a 50% off twist. From breezy cottons to rich linens, we're giving your wardrobe a glow-up without burning a hole in your wallet. But hurry—this limited-time offer is slipping faster than a pleat on a windy day.

Limited time offer on sarees: Enjoy 50% off on six yards of gorgeousness(AI Generated)
Limited time offer on sarees: Enjoy 50% off on six yards of gorgeousness(AI Generated)

There’s a saree here with your name (and vibe) on it. Explore airy chiffons, bold digital prints, graceful georgettes, and glossy satins—all handpicked to make you feel nothing short of stunning. Half price, full glam.

Check out these stylish sarees at 50% off:

Cotton sarees

Your everyday elegance starts here. Cotton sarees are breathable, fuss-free, and oh-so-chic. Perfect for office hours or lazy brunches, they’re equal parts comfort and class. Throw in some oxidised jewellery and you’ve got effortless summer style down to a T (or a pleat, rather).

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Georgette sarees

Floaty, flirty, and fabulous—georgette sarees are the ultimate blend of grace and flow. Ideal for both low-key events and spontaneous selfies, they drape like a dream and move with you. Plus, they’re wrinkle-resistant—just like your mood on sale days.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Satin sarees

Shiny, smooth, and seriously sultry—satin sarees bring the red-carpet glam to your wardrobe. With that luxe sheen and body-hugging drape, you're bound to turn heads, whether it’s a date night or a cocktail party. It’s giving “Bollywood diva energy”—minus the diva pricing.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Linen sarees

Elegance, reimagined. Linen sarees are tradition with a side of class. Intricate weaves, rich textures, and a whole lot of grace make them perfect for weddings, festivals, or just making a statement. And with 50% off, you’ve got a family heirloom without the family loan.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Chiffon sarees

Weightless wonders that make you feel like you’re floating. Chiffon sarees are elegant, delicate, and perfect for twirls in the wind. They drape like poetry and pair beautifully with both heels and bare feet. Great for garden parties, candlelit dinners, or spontaneous dances on your balcony.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Digital print sarees

Why settle for subtle when you can go bold? Digital print sarees are vibrant, artsy, and full of personality. From florals to abstracts to full-blown storytelling, these sarees are your canvas to express yourself. They're modern, fun, and definitely not your grandma’s sarees.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

This is your sign to add that saree to your cart. With 50% off for a limited time, it's a celebration of style, heritage, and unapologetic glam. Drape yourself in elegance, experiment with prints, and twirl into the season like the main character you are.

Similar stories for you:

Organza sarees: Timeless classic in 9 yards of elegance; Our top 8 picks to flaunt your Desi vibe

Ready-to-wear sarees at 50% off: Sarees that get you ready in minutes

Short cotton kurtis at 50% off: Beat the heat in style with kurtis at half price!

Limited time offer on sarees: FAQs

  • Is the 50% discount applicable to all saree types?

    Yes, the offer includes all categories—from cotton to linen!

  • Are the sarees ready to wear or do they require fall/pico stitching?

    Most sarees come unstitched to allow personalisation. Details are available on each product page.

  • Can I return or exchange discounted sarees?

    Yes! The regular return and exchange policies still apply during the sale.

  • How long will this limited-time offer last?

    Only for a few days! Grab your favourites before the stock (or the deal) runs out.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Limited time offer on sarees: Enjoy 50% off on six yards of gorgeousness; Unfold elegance at half the price
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On