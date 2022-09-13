Lizzo wins big at the Emmy Awards 2022 in a jaw-dropping red-hot gown with a long train: Watch video and pics

Emmy Awards 2022: American singer, rapper, and songwriter Lizzo is now an Emmy Award winner. The About Damn time singer's show Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls snagged the trophy for Outstanding Competition Program at the 2022 Emmys. After winning the award, the 34-year-old honoured women who are "fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me." Earlier, the show had won two awards - Outstanding Directing for a reality program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a structured reality or competition program - at the Creative Arts Emmys. Apart from the big win and Lizzo's moving acceptance speech, fans fell in love with her larger-than-life and jaw-dropping red-hot tulle dress.

Lizzo stuns in a jaw-dropping red-hot gown with a long train

On Tuesday (IST), Lizzo arrived at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation. The singer shared pictures of herself in the breathtaking gown on her Instagram page and captioned the post, "Hello Emmys." It comes with a ruffled neckline, dramatic sleeves, a high-low hemline, a long train, and layers of tulle to create a dreamy effect. She styled the elaborate tulle gown with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings weighing over 40 carats and strappy heels. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Emmy Awards 2022: When Priyanka Chopra twirled her way into the Emmys best-dressed list with two winning looks)

In the end, Lizzo glammed up her Emmy look with a messy top bun, black winged eyeliner, red hot nails, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy base, glossy lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

Lizzo at the Emmy Awards 2022. (AP)

Lizzo's emotional speech at Emmys 2022

After accepting her Emmys award, Lizzo talked about the importance of representation in the mainstream. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I can go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like, 'You going to see that person, but b*tch, it's gonna have to be you.'"

Meanwhile, after the Emmy win, Lizzo is officially halfway to EGOT status, which is winning all four of the major American entertainment awards - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The singer already has three Emmys and three Grammys to her name.