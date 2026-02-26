Long-lasting perfumes for men: 8 picks under ₹5000 to help you smell great all day long

A perfume is not only a grooming staple but has become a style statement. The kind of perfume you wear speaks a lot about your personality. And so, choosing the right perfume becomes crucial. A well-chosen fragrance doesn’t just complement style, it completes it. Whether for daily wear at work, a special evening out, or a festive celebration, perfume plays a subtle yet powerful role in grooming. Long lasting perfume for men: Top 8 picks (Pexels ) Moreover, choosing a perfume isn't that easy. You cannot simply pick the most striking bottle on the shelf or a perfume that your friend has been using for a while. And so, understanding the perfume family becomes even more important. Amita Agrawal, Director of Perfumery, Mysore Deep Perfumery House & Zed Black, says, “International perfumers today are increasingly turning to Indian botanicals for premium Eau de Parfum (EDP) formulations, where depth, longevity, and authenticity matter most”. Here’s a clear comparison table of the main types of perfumes based on concentration:

Type Fragrance Concentration Longevity (Approx.) Projection (Sillage) Best For Price Range Parfum (Extrait de Parfum) 20–40% 8–12+ hours Strong, rich, close to skin but long-lasting Special occasions, evenings Highest Eau de Parfum (EDP) 15–20% 6–8 hours Noticeable but balanced Daily wear, events High Eau de Toilette (EDT) 5–15% 3–5 hours Moderate, lighter Office, daytime Medium Eau de Cologne (EDC) 2–5% 1–3 hours Light and refreshing Casual, summer Affordable Eau Fraîche 1–3% 1–2 hours Very subtle Quick refresh, hot weather Most affordable

To help you pick the right long-lasting perfume, here is a list of the top 8 perfumes for men that would last long. We have picked these perfumes based on customer choices and reviews on Amazon. We also kept a price caveat and have included the perfumes that range under ₹5,000, making the list an affordable one. Top 8 long-lasting perfumes for men

SKINN by Titan Men Raw EDP energises your day with fresh citrus, watery notes, and woody undertones. This long-lasting men’s perfume gives a crisp, confident aroma which is ideal for office wear and casual outings. This perfume offers impressive longevity of 6-8 hours. Most customers love its refreshing aquatic vibe, making it a dependable everyday signature scent at a great value.

Ajmal Silver Shade EDP blends citrus, violet, and woody musk to create a sharp, sophisticated fragrance. Designed for long wear, this perfume keeps you feeling fresh from morning meetings to evening events. Its vibrant yet smooth scent suits formal and semi-formal occasions. Customers praise its strong longevity and compliment-worthy trail, often comparing it to premium designer fragrances.

Police Men Extreme Eau de Toilette delivers bold freshness with zesty lemon, spicy nutmeg, and warm amber notes. This masculine fragrance creates a striking impression, perfect for confident evening wear. Its balanced intensity makes it noticeable yet refined. Users appreciate its energetic opening and smooth dry-down, with many reviews highlighting its unique character and solid staying power for an EDT, making it a favourite for parties and night outings.

EMBARK Men Eau De Perfume offers a modern aromatic blend crafted for versatility and long-lasting impact. With fresh top notes and a woody-musky base, this fragrance adapts seamlessly from office hours to dinner dates. This perfume feels youthful, vibrant, and refined. Customers frequently mention its impressive 7–9 hour longevity and smooth projection, calling it a budget-friendly premium alternative.

United Dreams Together For Him Eau de Toilette by United Colors of Benetton combines citrus, juniper, and woody amber for a lively, uplifting scent. Ideal for daily wear, it brings a refreshing burst of energy with a warm, masculine finish. This fragrance suits young, dynamic personalities. Customers admire its light yet noticeable aroma and praise its pleasant freshness, describing it as a reliable daytime fragrance with good longevity for an EDT.

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette captures the spirit of the sea with green apple, aquatic notes, and woody musk. This clean, crisp fragrance works perfectly for summer and everyday use. It delivers a fresh, masculine scent that feels effortlessly stylish. Customers consistently highlight its refreshing appeal and versatility, noting 6–8 hours of wear and excellent value, making it one of the most recommended affordable men’s fragrances.

Calvin Klein One Eau De Toilette features a bright citrus opening blended with green tea and soft musk for a clean, unisex fragrance. This iconic scent suits both men and women who prefer light, fresh aromas. This perfume is perfect for casual and daytime wear and feels timeless and modern. Customers love its crisp minimalism and subtle sophistication, often praising its refreshing character and everyday versatility.

FAQ – Long Lasting Perfume for Men What makes a man’s perfume long-lasting? Perfumes with higher fragrance oil concentration, such as Eau de Parfum (EDP), last longer than Eau de Toilette (EDT). Woody, musky, and oriental base notes also improve longevity. How long does long-lasting perfume typically last? A good EDP can last 6–10 hours, while EDT usually lasts 4–7 hours, depending on skin type and environment. How can I make my perfume last longer? Apply perfume on pulse points like wrists, neck, and behind ears. Moisturise your skin before spraying to lock in the scent. Which type is better for longevity: EDP or EDT? EDP generally lasts longer due to higher oil concentration. Does skin type affect perfume longevity? Yes. Perfume lasts longer on moisturised or oily skin compared to dry skin.