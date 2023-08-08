BTS agency BigHit Music has officially announced that Bangtan Boys' “final weapon” V aka Kim Taehyung's long awaited solo debut album will be released in September this year and the K-pop sensation has chosen the birthday of his pet pomeranian Yeontan i.e. September 8 as the release date for ‘Layover’. The album consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track which include ‘Rainy Days’, ‘Blue’, ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Slow Dancing’, ‘For Us’ and ‘Slow Dancing (Piano Version)’ but it is the images that have taken the Internet by storm as they feature V in a wolf cut hairstyle while posing for the cameras. Love BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's wolf cut in solo debut album Layover? Here's how to ace Gen Z's gender fluid hairstyle (Photo by Twitter/woogasquad5/btstatsreminder)

The pictures that are now breaking social media platforms have the BTS ARMY on edge and we don't blame them. V's distinctive and ever-changing hairstyles make him a head-turner and have often set trends in the world of K-pop and fashion.

It is remarkable how after flaunting sexy blonde hair recently, Taehyung not only managed to rock the wolf cut with flair but also inspired fans to jazz up their own look with this gender fluid hairstyle which is the latest Gen Z beauty trend. The ‘wolf cut’ is characterised by its layered and tousled look, giving the appearance of a messy yet stylish haircut, which typically involves shorter layers on top and longer layers at the bottom, creating a textured and voluminous effect.

Though this trendy and edgy hairstyle gained popularity in recent years, particularly on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, it is believed to have originated in South Korean salons and reportedly takes its name from the wild, untamed look that the heavy layers create, resembling the fur of its namesake. If you too are inspired by Taehyung’s hair, it is important to note that the wolf cut is all about creating layers and texture where the top layers are cut shorter and more unevenly, while the bottom layers remain longer to create a contrast between the lengths and adds volume and movement to the hair.

The ends of the hair are often left choppy and uneven to enhance the messy and carefree vibe of the style while the layering technique used in the wolf cut adds natural volume and body to the hair, making it appear thicker and more dynamic. Hairstyling experts recommended that you can opt for this style irrespective of whether you have straight, wavy or curly hair as the wolf cut works with various hair types and lengths and is also adaptable to different face shapes and personal styles.

To enhance the textured look, styling products like texturising sprays, sea salt sprays or volumising mousses can be used to give the hair extra volume and hold. Since the wolf cut is known for its low-maintenance appeal, the tousled and slightly messy appearance means that it can still look great even as it grows out between haircuts.

Known to impulsively experiment with his hair and be ahead of the global fashion, BTS Jin - the oldest member of the boy band had already flaunted this hairstyle before enlisting in the South Korean military. However, V adds oomph to the hairstyle like never before and you should do the same to keep your tresses from looking plain and one-dimensional.

If you are considering getting a wolf cut, it's a good idea to consult with a hairstylist who can tailor the style to your hair type, face shape and preferences. As with any haircut, proper haircare and maintenance will help keep your wolf cut looking its best.