Loved Bawse lady Lilly Singh's ‘men's sherwani’ for Diwali look? Here's its cost

Fun, fitting the occasion and always in vogue, sherwanis are every man's go-to trend but Lilly Singh broke stereotypes as she opted for the classic traditional menswear ensemble for her desi Diwali look. The Indo-Canadian YouTuber and talk show host left fans swooning over her Diwali look as she mixed a men’s sherwarni with bell bottoms, a blouse from her last Zoom meeting and heels.

“As someone who’s not super feminine”, Lilly's desi vibe was a winner with fans. Taking to her social media handle, Lilly shared a slew of pictures that showed her rocking the sherwani look like the true “Bawse” lady that she is.

The pictures featured the diva donning a chiffon beige shirt that came with a white collar and white crinkled sleeves. Teaming it with a pair of soft pink bell bottom pants, Lilly layered it with an off-white sherwani jacket.

The open jacket came with multi-colour silk thread embroidery and contrast colour pipping at collar. Completing her attire with a pair of white pointed-toe footwear, Lilly pulled back her luscious tresses into her signature braid hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a simple nose ring, pair of golden jhumkis, a choker neckpiece and a traditional contemporary bangle from Sari Palace. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Lilly amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

She shared in the caption, “This Diwali has been all about mixing and matching. As someone who’s not super feminine, Desi clothes have previously stressed me out. I personally get self-conscious wearing a short top, while pulling up a heavy lengha. Not to mention, I always get cold! But I’ve always felt obligated to do it anyway.. up until now (sic).”

Lilly added, “Now I’m like, why can’t you mix a “men’s” Sherwarni, with bell bottoms, a blouse from my last Zoom meeting and heels? The answer is, you can (sic).”

The jacket is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The jacket originally costs ₹55,000.

Lilly Singh's sherwani jacket from Anita Dongre(anitadongre.com)

Not surprisingly, the pictures set the Internet on fire and grabbed close to 3 lakh likes while still going strong.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter