Loved Priyanka Chopra's new sweater? Her mom knitted the gorgeous piece

It is not always necessary that you have to wear clothes from the shelves of big brands in order to make a sartorial statement. If the fashionistas are to be believed, you don't have to always spend a lot to look fabulous, you just need to know how to pair clothes together and carry them. This is what Priyanka Chopra taught us with her latest Instagram post.

The image that made headlines, shows The Miss World 2000 standing next to a glass door and looking into the distance with a subtle smile on her face. Now the most special thing about this post was the light yellow-hued sweater that Priyanka wore to face the chilly weather of London. The turtle neck sweater was knitted for the actor by her mother Madhu Chopra. The gorgeous piece featured subtle leg of mutton sleeves with ribbed details at end of the arms and the hem.

Priyanka teamed the jumper with a pair of royal blue jeggings and opted for drop earrings along with a large pair of sunnies to accessorise her look. The Sky Is Pink actor tied her hair in a ponytail and stepped out with just a little lipstick. The 38-year-old shared the image on Instagram with the caption, "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited (sic)."

That was not all, the post also showed Priyanka spending time with husband and singer Nick Jonas who is back in London after releasing his album Spaceman. Nick's parents were also seen enjoying themselves with the family.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in her upcoming projects which include The Matrix 4 and Text For You. She has also started shooting for her web series Citadel.

