Lucknow slum kids' Sabyasachi-inspired bridal outfits made from donated clothes win internet; designer responds

Every now and then, a video pops up on social media that just tugs at the heartstrings. Recently, one such video is being widely shared online, featuring a group of underprivileged children from a Lucknow slum, who recreated a bridal campaign inspired by the iconic Sabyasachi Mukherjee designs. A video of underprivileged children from Lucknow recreating Sabyasachi's bridal looks recently went viral.(Instagram)

The video, shared by the Lucknow-based NGO Innovation For Change, showcased the children's impressive creativity as they crafted bridal ensembles reminiscent of Sabyasachi's signature aesthetic. The video quickly garnered attention, not only impressing the designer himself but also leaving the internet in awe of the children’s talent and innovation. (Also read: Ananya Panday pays tribute to Rohit Bal by rewearing his ‘21-year-old’ suit from mom’s wardrobe to cousin’s engagement )

Underprivileged kids' Sabyasachi-inspired outfits

On Instagram, Sabyasachi recently posted a video of models flaunting his 'Heritage Bridal' collection with the caption: "Red is not seasonal, it's iconic." Inspired by this theme, a group of underprivileged children recreated the looks, using outfits they crafted from donated clothes.

Innovation For Change revealed that the entire video was filmed by 15-year-olds eager to develop their camera skills, with every red dress in the video designed and modelled by girls aged 12 to 17. This initiative highlights the impressive creativity and craftsmanship of these young talents. Let's take a look at the original video of Sabyasachi's bridal collection.

"These children come from extremely poor and struggling families. Using their creativity, they carefully select and repurpose clothes donated by locals and neighbors to create designer-inspired outfits. After seeing a recent @sabyasachi video, they felt inspired to try something similar," Innovation For Change shared in a comment on their post.

How Sabyasachi reacted

Impressed by the children's creativity and effort, Sabyasachi reposted the video on his own social media, sharing a heart emoji and declaring them a "winner." The video quickly went viral, racking up tons of likes and comments from netizens. Even Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a red heart emoji in appreciation. One user wrote, "This is called art...," while another praised it as "the best example of being inclusive." Yet another commented, "This is the best thing I've seen in a long time".