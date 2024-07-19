Madhuri Dixit ditches ethnics for a kaftan dress for Bad Newz screening

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Bad Newz had a special screening a day back in Mumbai. Bad News, also featuring Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in leading roles, released in the theatres today. A day back, the special screening in Mumbai was star-studded as multiple actors dropped by to watch the film. From Katrina Kaif to Madhuri Dixit to Ananya Panday, the screening dazzled with stars. Vicky Kaushal walked in with wife Katrina Kaif and stole the limelight. Madhuri Dixit’s look in a shirt kaftan dress was very different from her usual looks, and it made fans scurry to take notes on how to ace a fusion look perfectly. Madhuri looked elegant as ever in a sleek silk kaftan dress.(Instagram/dietsabya, Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a wrapped silk dress

Madhuri looked elegant as ever in a sleek silk kaftan dress. The multicoloured kaftan dress features shirt style details in collars and rolled-up sleeves, with floral patterns throughout. The dress features wrapped details in checkered patterns in black and white. In the sleek silk attire, Madhuri looked stunning as ever as she posed for the cameras and smiled with all her heart. The actor further accessorised her look in a black sling bag and black embellished heels. Take a look at Madhuri’s picture here.

Madhuri, who is usually seen in ethnic wear such as sarees, salwar suits and lehengas, chose to deck up in a kaftan dress instead for the special screening of Bad Newz. The actor aced the look to perfection. Madhuri wore her tresses into a ponytail and accessorised her look in golden earrings. In minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick – Madhuri looked gorgeous.

About Bad Newz

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, is a comedy drama, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. The film addresses the rare phenomenon of Heteroparental superfecundation. The film released in the theatres on July 19.