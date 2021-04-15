Madhuri Dixit in red pre-stitched sequin saree is the epitome of elegance, pics

If you are looking for ethnic outfits that also have a modern twist, it is time to head over to Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram account. The actor has lately been shooting for her dance reality show and serving us some really trendy traditional ensembles. From lehengas to sarees and shararas, you will find the actor slaying in all the looks.

The recent posts that she shared from her shoot have Madhuri wearing a beautiful deep red saree. A statement red outfit is a must-have in every wardrobe and she is telling us why with this photoshoot. The six yards had gorgeous sequin work all over with special attention at the border. The pre-stitched saree also had a silk skirt coming out from underneath the overlapping detail in the front and as a result, giving the modern look that extra elegance.

The actor teamed her saree with a matching deep red blouse that also featured the same sequin work all over and a zig-zag pattern on the arms. Madhuri’s belt that was made using the same cloth brought the whole look together and we are a fan of the final result. The mother-of-two accessorised her outfit with a diamond bracelet and teamed it with a pair of statement earrings. Madhuri shared the images on her Instagram with the simple caption, “Fierce (sic).”

Madhuri’s look for the shoot was styled by Shaleena Nathani and the stunning saree is from the shelves of the designer Ritika Mirchandani.

Check out some of the other ethereal ethnic looks that Madhuri Dixit has been snapped in lately:

Doesn’t she look stunning in all these ensembles?

On the professional front, the Kalank actor is currently shooting for the third season of the dance reality show Dance Dewaane. She is a judge on the reality show along with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

