Madhuri Dixit to Disha Patani: When tribute meets ‘tacky’? Diet Sabya slams Disha's bold ‘Dhak Dhak’ inspired look

They say fashion is cyclical but not every homage lands the way it s intended and so was the case with Bollywood’s glam girl Disha Patani, whose latest appearance at the unveiling of the 2nd edition of MAMI Select has sparked more mockery than admiration. Leading the roast was none other than Instagram’s anonymous fashion watchdog — Diet Sabya. Disha Patani’s sultry tribute to Madhuri Dixit's Dhak Dhak look backfires. Here’s why Diet Sabya isn’t having it.(Image by X/Instagram)

Disha Patani channels Dhak Dhak girl

Remember the song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, after which Madhuri Dixit became an overnight sensation and the country’s official Dhak Dhak girl. The bold orange saree, front pallu, the conical blouse with the halter-neck and and the low-slung draping which flaunted her midriff and curves were all iconic back in the day when sensuality was mostly hush hush.

Channelling the same sultry vibe, Disha stepped out in the sparkly orange ensemble that was clearly a nod to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic “Dhak Dhak” look. Wearing a full sleeves embroidered orange blouse that came with a sultry sweetheart neckline, Disha teamed it with a matching orange saree that flaunted her midriff and curves and featured a low-slung drape to ooze oomph.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, Disha completed her attire with a pair of heels, accessorised her look with only a pair of earrings and opted for a dewy makeup look to let her ensemble do the maximum talking but the reception was anything but nostalgic. While some fans saw it as a bold tribute to Madhuri's Dhak Dhak look, Diet Sabya had zero chill.

Diet Sabya torches Disha Patani’s Bollywood throwback fit

In a blunt takedown, the account posted, “Some tributes are best left in the archives. And in the milieu of Dishafication™, that legendary Dhak Dhak ensemble doesn’t land sorry. It’s a NO. Not homage, not nostalgia — just a watered-down rerun (and looks tacky on her?) with none of Madhuri’s original sensuality. Next!”

The phrase “Dishafication™” hints at Disha's signature sexy aesthetic but Diet Sabya’s criticism seems to be less about her style in general and more about how difficult it is to recreate legendary Bollywood fashion without watering it down. In this case, Madhuri’s OG charisma is simply unmatched and on social media, the reactions of fashion enthusiasts were mixed.

While some followers echoed Diet Sabya’s critique, others defended Disha’s right to reinterpret classics but one thing is for sure — when you try to recreate an icon like Madhuri in that gold ensemble, you better bring more than just shimmer and skin. Fashion tributes walk a fine line between homage and costume and if the industry’s sassiest critic has spoken, you know that line just got sharper.