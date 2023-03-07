Make a stylish splash this Holi

Tie-up, printed jumpsuit

Fashion influencer Santoshi Shetty made the tie-dye print uber chic with her white and black crepe jumpsuit with a tie-up and cutout detail on the front. She added colour to the ensemble with a green sling and matching sunnies, and completed the look with black boots. Planning to make a statement with your Holi look? Then choose a tie-dye print jumpsuit and accentuate it further like Shetty.

Multi-hued pantsuit

Giving a nod to the androgynous style, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a white graphic cropped Global Citizen tee layered with a vibrant tie-dye print pantsuit by Stine Goya. With its relaxed fit and structured silhouette, the outfit can be worn by anyone. For the upcoming Holi party, try on a tie-dye print pantsuit over a solid colour tee, and complete your look with a pair of sneakers.

Mirror work waist coat

Most people love to wear whites with a tinge of hue on Holi. You can rock the style too, like actor Karan Kundrra who wore a white kurta set layered with a waist coat having orange linear tie-dye print bordered with mirror work. For the Holi shenanigans, you too can wear a white kurta set with a tie-dye print waist coat and complete the look with juttis.

Crepe skirt set

Get into the fun mode by emulating actor Mithila Palkar, who opted for a black and white crepe mogra tie-dye skirt set by Aseem Kapoor. The resham thread and mirror embroidery with seashell details lend the ensemble a carefree vibe. Like her, you too can don a co-ord choli and skirt tie-dye print set and round-off with nude heels. You can wear chunky oxidised jewellery.

Hand-tied georgette saree

Nothing spells grace like a saree! Actor Rakul Preet Singh styled a yellow and orange georgette saree bordered with mirror work by Akanksha Gajria. She teamed it with the brand’s signature mirror choli, and finished off with silver danglers. You can be a stunner this Holi by wearing a tie-dye print saree in bright hues such as yellow, orange, pink or green.

Co-ord kurta set

If you’re planning to go the traditional way, then choose a coordinated tie-dye print kurta set sporting a splash of colours like actor Zaheer Iqbal. He wore a white form-fitting kurta set with blue and yellow tie-dye print by Bohame. Iqbal opted for footwear in complementing shades of yellow for a blended appeal. For a sharp Holi outfit, recreate this look.

Chiffon maxi dress

To be a headturner without skimping on comfort, choose an airy dress like actor Aakanksha Singh. She wore a chiffon purple tie-dye maxi dress with a thigh-high side slit by Mannat Gupta. She donned a pair of orange pointed toe heels to offset the look. Take inspiration from the actor and put your best foot forward by wearing a thigh-high slit maxi dress with tie-dye print, for the upcoming Holi after-party.

Style Tips

-Go for bright makeup using vibrant hues such as orange, green or pink. For instance, you can opt for orange eyeshadow or graphic liner to make your eyes stand out.

-Choose lightweight silver jewellery to add some shine to the tie-dye look.

-Keep your hair neatly tied in trendy balloon or fishtail braid to add funk.

-Go for statement shoes such as chunky boots or bright heels for a vibrant head-to-toe look.

Inputs by stylist Swathi Kunjan