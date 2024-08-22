Malaika Arora hangs out with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora in steal-worthy co-ord set; it costs...

Malaika Arora hung out with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora yesterday. Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture from their meet-up. See what Malaika and others wore for the occasion. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut embraces retro charm in floral saree and checkered blouse for Emergency promotions. Pics) Malaika Arora with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. (Instagram )

What Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora wore

The picture shared by Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram stories shows Karisma Kapoor clicking a mirror selfie as the gang strikes a stylish pose. "The gang forever," Kareena captioned the photo. It shows Malaika Arora dressed in an ivory floral-printed co-ord shirt and shorts set. Meanwhile, Kareena wears a classic white shirt and dark blue denim jeans. As for Karisma, she looked chic in a black midi dress, and Amrita chose a pinstriped white and blue outfit.

Decoding what Malaika Arora wore

Malaika Arora chose a co-ord ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Nautanky. The ivory outfit is crafted from lightweight natural crepe and features a floral pattern done in light and dark green, pink, mustard, blue, and purple shades.

While the blouse features a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, front button closures, a relaxed fit, and a curved hem, the shorts have a curved hem and a high-rise waist. Malaika wore the ensemble with pink Louis Vuitton sliders, quirky sunglasses, and a taupe Hermes Picotin bag. Lastly, a no-makeup look and a messy bun rounded off the styling.

The price of Malaika Arora's outfit. (nautanky.com)

What is the price of Malaika Arora's outfit?

Malaika's ensemble is available on the Nautanky website. It is called the Meadow Shirt With Shorts. Adding the ensemble to your collection will cost you ₹13,500. The relaxed silhouette of the co-ord set makes it a perfect choice for beachside strolls, sipping cocktails at sunset, or a tropical vacation with your best friends.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is often seen as a judge on reality shows such as India's Best Dancer, MTV Supermodel of the Year, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Nach Baliye. She was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan for 19 years. They parted ways in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2017. She dated actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years.