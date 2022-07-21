Malaika Arora poses in a stunning nude gown, gets biryani ‘as promised’

Malaika Arora is killing it in the fashion game. The actor is busy giving us fresh fashion goals with snippets from her fashion diaries almost on a regular basis. Malaika, when not working or being engrossed in her workout routine, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. On Thursday, Malaika drove our midweek blues far away with a set of pictures of herself decked up in a nude gown. Needless to say, the pictures are painting Instagram in pastel shades, all the while making fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to ace the look with such perfection.

Malaika, for the midweek, chose to make her fans drool in a stunning nude gown. The actor picked a pastel gown. Malaika’s corset gown featured a dramatic neckline with strings of fabric designed in a criss-cross pattern across the neckline. The actor sat on a stool and posed for the cameras. Malaika further accessorised her look for the day with statement diamond danglers and a ring. With the pictures, Malaika gave us a sneak peek into the kind of promises that her photographer made to her before the photoshoot. “Not you can feed me biryani please, as promised,” read an excerpt of Malaika’s post. Take a look at her pictures here:

Malaika further added these hashtags to her post - #lightplay, #postpackup, #skinglow and #keepitcleanandsimple. In no time, Malaika’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and colleagues from the film industry. Sophie Choudry dropped by and summed up her amazement to Malaika’s pictures in one word - “Gorge” and added a red heart emoticon.

Malaika, styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist George P Kritikos, Malaika decked up in maroon eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.