Malaika Arora reveals the weirdest beauty treatment she has tried: ‘It was so slimy but good’

From ditching over-powdering to embracing dewy skin, Malaika Arora's beauty philosophy has evolved over time. Today, it is all about finding the right balance. She says she follows a skincare ritual before bed which is non-negotiable. Malaika Arora says she used to over-powder her makeup in the initial stage of her career.

On her makeup hacks

“For me, beauty is about balance. I enjoy playing with one strong element—like a bold lip or dramatic eyes—and keeping the rest subtle. My little hack is to keep skin fresh and dewy; less really is more,” says Malaika.

She adds, “I gravitate towards products that feel light and nourishing, like lip oils that add just the right amount of shine while keeping my lips healthy.”

What’s her secret to making makeup last all day?

“Longevity always starts with skin prep—hydration and primer make all the difference. When your skin feels good, your makeup naturally performs better. And the mistake I’ve learned from? Over-powdering. In my early days, I thought matte meant flawless, but I’ve realised nothing looks better than skin that still looks like skin,” says Malaika, who has been roped in as the brand ambassador of cosmetics brand HYUE with the launch of a new line.

On her skincare ritual

Malaika shares that she follows a dedicated skincare ritual every night before bed, no matter where she is.

“No matter how late it is, I never sleep with makeup on. Double cleansing is my golden rule, followed by a nourishing cream or oil. For me, ending the day with skincare is less routine and more a mindful gesture of love for my skin,” says the mother of one.

During the chat, she even recounts the weirdest beauty treatment she has tried. “A snail facial! Slimy but surprisingly good for the skin. My takeaway? I’ll try anything once, but the basics always work best,” she reveals with a chuckle.