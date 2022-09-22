Malaika Arora's OOTD for Kareena Kapoor’s birthday bash. All pics, videos here

Malaika Arora is one of Kareena Kapoor’s best friends. The closely knit friends group are often spotted together – be it going out for a brunch or stepping out looking like OG style queens for a dinner. From spending lazy afternoons at each other’s houses to speaking of their love for each other, the best friends’ gang is goals for us. Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora is also part of the close friends group. Kareena Kapoor turned 42 a day back. Kareena invited close friends and family to her intimate birthday bash at her place in Mumbai. Many celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity were spotted outside Kareena’s Mumbai house, looking their shiny best to attend the birthday bash.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora proves why she is OG style queen in shimmering figure-hugging gown

Malaika Arora walked in style to the birthday bash of her bestie. Malaika is our fashion favourite for all times. Be it her athleisure or her sequined gowns or looking the real boss lady in a power suit, Malaika keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries. Besides being a fashionista, Malaika is also a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps slaying workout goals for us with snippets from her yoga routines. Coming back to her look for Kareena’s birthday party – the actor posed for the paparazzi before getting in Kareena’s house to celebrate. Malaika believes in keeping it minimal – the actor decked up in a black bodycon dress and made her fans swoon. Malaika's black sleeveless bodycon dress featured a plunging neckline. The dress hugged her hourglass shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Take a look at her pictures, video here.

Malaika posed for the cameras(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in a statement golden bracelet, golden anklets and classic black stilettos. Malaika added the necessary pop of colours to her look with a metallic blue sling bag. The actor wore her tresses into a messy bun and left a few strands around her face open. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Malaika made her fans drool like anything.