Malaika Arora raises oomph quotient in a sequined lavender gown

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro on a daily basis with snippets from her fashion photoshoots. Malaika also loves her fitness routine. The actor, on multiple occasions, is spotted out of her yoga studio, in stunning athleisure. Malaika can do it all – from showing us how to add more oomph to the saree looks with sequin vibes, to adding more glitz and glam to our Instagram feed with pictures of herself sizzling in stunning gowns with embellished details. The actor keeps setting the fashion bar higher with the snippets from her fashion diaries. Malaika's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. With every post that she makes on her Instagram profile, Malaika keeps making fashion lovers scurry to take notes on how to add more glam and sass to the looks.

Malaika, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a sequined gown. The actor looked like a total smokeshow in the lavender sequined gown as she raised the oomph quotient on Instagram. Malaika played muse to fashion designer house 2Mood and picked the stunning ensemble from the shelves of the designer house. In the pictures, the actor can be seen decked up in the sequined lavender slip gown featuring bodycon details and a thigh high slit. The gown featured a plunging neckline and hugged Malaika shape and showed off her curves. The actor rounded off her look for the day with silver stilettos. In silver statement earrings and rings from the shelves of Karishma Joolry, Malaika further accessorised her look for the day.

Malaika, styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant, Malaika decked up in silver eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.