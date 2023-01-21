Malaika Arora’s weekend fitness fashion is all about bright neon

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From slaying a casual look in a short dress, to showing us how to deck up perfectly for a date night with your beloved, to slaying festive fashion goals in sequined chiffon sarees, Malaika’s fashion diaries are loved and adored. Malaika, besides being a fashion icon, model and an actor, is also a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by yoga and ensures to share the health benefits of her fitness routine with her fans on a regular basis. Malaika, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking of the many benefits of performing yoga on a regular basis. The actor spoke of the time when she was going through a rough patch in life and turned to yoga, and since then, there has been no going back.

Malaika is currently trained by yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi. The actor hardly misses a day from her yoga routine, and is spotted on a daily basis in front of Sarvesh’s yoga studio, Diya Yoga. Malaika's yoga athleisure for her daily routine is also noteworthy. Malaika believes in keeping it chic, stylish, and most importantly comfortable, when it comes to her athleisure. The actor keeps lifting the mood of our mornings with her bright athleisure tales. For the weekend fitness routine, Malaika opted for shades of neon to start the day on a bright note. Malaika picked a neon orange sports bra and layered it with a neon green sleeveless cropped top with a closed neckline. She further teamed her top with a pair of grey gym tights. The actor waved at the cameras before getting into her yoga studio. Take a look at her athleisure here:

Malaika waved at the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika carried her water bottle and phone in one hand, and wore comfy pink flip flops as she stepped inside her yoga studio for an intense session. The actor wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part as she smiled with all her heart for the cameras. In minimal makeup, Malaika aced the athleisure look. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she ticked off workout duties for Saturday.

