Malaika Arora’s Wednesday athleisure is all about style and sass

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to deck up and ensure that the limelight never leaves her side, to making us drool to her festive looks in sequined six yards of grace, Malaika’s fashion diaries are droolworthy as well as envy-inducing. The actor is always on a spree of dropping pictures in stunning attires on her Instagram profile, and her fans often refer to her style diaries for upgrading their own fashion game.

Malaika is also a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps speaking of the benefits of yoga and the importance of having a fitness routine in life. The actor is often spotted advocating for the benefits of yoga and how yoga helped her through a rough patch in life. Malaika is currently trained by yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi, and the actor is regularly photographed in front of Sarvesh’s yoga studio, Diva Yoga. The actor, on a regular basis, loves to make her fans drool with her choice of athleisure for the day. Malaika's fitness fashion tales are equally noteworthy and they perfectly blend sass, style and comfort for her. For the midweek, Malaika chose to drive our midweek blues far away with a co-ord set in shades of blue. Malaika was photographed in Bandra, on her way back to home after an intense routine at the yoga studio, while she waved at the paparazzi. The actor, for the Wednesday, decked up in a black bodycon top featuring a closed neckline, full sleeves and midriff-baring details. She further teamed it with a pair of black gym tights featuring green dots. Take a look at her athleisure here.

Malaika waved at the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in pink comfy flip flops, as she smiled with all her heart and waved at the cameras. The actor wore her tresses into a clean top bun and decked up in minimal makeup for the morning fitness session. Malaika looked stunning in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.