Man calls out 'tacky' Indian ethnic wear sold by NRI stores abroad: ‘Gande colours, ganda fabric, chamak dhamak’

Indian ethnic wear has earned global admiration for its rich craftsmanship, elegant silhouettes and centuries-old textile traditions. But according to content creator Mohit Dantre, not every outfit sold under the label of "Indian fashion" does justice to that legacy. Influencer critiques tacky Indian fashion sold by NRIs in NYC clothing store. (Instagram/@mrmohitdantre)

In a video shared on Instagram on June 10, Mohit reacted to a foreign creator's shopping trip to an Indian clothing store in New York City. While clarifying that he had no issue with the creator himself, Mohit expressed frustration over the outfits being marketed as representative of Indian fashion. (Also read: Content creator stunned by China's free futuristic gym park: 'Solar-powered machines, live calorie tracking' )

Mohit Dantre calls out ethnic wear sold by NRI-owned stores "Yaar, NRIs bohot tacky Indian kapde pehente hain (People always accuse NRIs of wearing tacky Indian clothes), yeh toh ilzam humpe hamesha lagta hai (that's an allegation we've always faced). But ek naya ilzam main laga raha hoon (but I have a new allegation to make), NRIs bohot tacky Indian kapde bech bhi rahe hain duniya mein (NRIs are also selling very tacky Indian clothes across the world)," he said.

Explaining his reaction, Mohit added, “When I came across this reel, it boiled my blood. Before I show you this video, I want to clarify that I have no issue with the creator himself. He seems like a great guy. He's a foreigner who had a family event to attend and wanted to wear Indian clothes, so he went to an Indian clothing store in New York City to shop for an outfit. My problem is not with him, it's with the kind of clothes that are being sold and marketed as representative of Indian fashion.”