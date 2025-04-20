Mango-inspired colours are dominating summer fashion in 2025: Here’s how to wear them

Summer fashion is all about embracing bright, vibrant hues that capture the warmth and energy of the season. This year, mango-inspired shades are taking centre stage, adding a zesty burst of colour to wardrobes everywhere. From rich golden yellows to juicy oranges, these tropical tones are dominating runways and street styles, bringing a refreshing, sun-kissed energy to every outfit. (Also read: Glow, glam or galactic? Coachella 2025 makeup trends that’ll make you stand out ) Summer 2025 fashion features vibrant hues like mango-inspired shades alongside timeless pastels.(Instagram)

Why pastels are timeless heroes of summer 2025

"Pastels and pop colours are always significant in any summer collection. This time around, in the summer of 2025, we see these trends continue. Pastels, according to me, are timeless. They can either be very soft and very muted to the midway pastels, which are not completely washed out but not even high-octane colours. These midway pastels are dominant in SS 25; they are timeless, not seasonal, and they are sophisticated and chic," says Stuti Dhanuka, Founder of Terra Luna.

How to pair and style mango-inspired colours

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, “The important thing is how you pair them. They pair with the constants in your wardrobe, and they can also be paired with the contrasts, the bold and the brights, which then help to find the right balance. Pastels are prevailing strong, and we see this across all the brands in summer 2025. The pop colours also have their space in summer collections. They are the high-energy, high vibrancy, making-you-smile, and 'want to go on holiday' kind of colours. So just like peach fuzz was the colour of 2024, this year you have mocha, you have matcha and mango-inspired colours.”

"These are the colours that are ruling in summer 2025. They signify the outdoors, connote holidays, basically - everything you want to get away from, away from the mundaneness of daily life. So pastels are your everyday constants, and the bright, fruity, pop colours are the ones that you wear when you want to feel very chirpy when you are going on holiday, and you want to break from the monotony," says Stuti.