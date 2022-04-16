Manscaping: Expert guide on how men can enhance appearance by trimming body hair

Dear men, if you’re thinking about trimming or shaving your body hair from your chest, back, underarms or even pubic hair, you’re not alone as manscaping is a hyped trend in men's fashion and styling world these days but the tips, tricks and words of wisdom required to nail this new skill can be a challenge and undoubtedly tricky. Blending the words “man” and “landscaping”, manscaping refers to removal, shaving or trimming of hair on a man's body to enhance his appearance but trimming your chest, back, underarms or pubic hair successfully, is based on good technique and the right tools.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Suraj Chaudhari, Co-founder of Zlade, shared, “The stigma and misconceptions attached to the taboo surrounding men’s personal grooming are gradually changing into a situation where the urban Indian man is becoming more and more aware about such topics. The practicality aspect has been at the forefront of this paradigm shift with brands and experts underlining the importance of creating awareness around grooming and hygiene.”

He added, “Right from skincare, face care and body care to hair care, body hair removal and intimate hygiene, the modern man is moving from the education and awareness phase to the consideration and purchase phase. Manscaping, in that sense, is a relatively new “term” but not an entirely new concept. It is slowly catching up in not just metropolitan areas but also in tier 2 and 3 cities and smaller towns.”

Highlighting how manscaping is not just another fancy marketing term but a way of life for the young male customer, Suraj Chaudhari said, “It is not limited to urban men either because manscaping is about maintaining personal hygiene for all the right reasons – being clean, preventing skin problems and feeling good about yourself. Whether you use a trimmer or a razor, a gel or a cream, a spray or a lotion – that is your call but it is one step in the right direction for both consumers as well as brands.”

According to Mansi Sharma, Senior Manager, New Product Development at The Man Company, “Today's men are more inclined towards their grooming needs. The credit goes to leading brands for creating awareness around these subjects to uplift their lifestyle. Unlike ten years ago, when men's grooming products were restricted to products that women used, things are far more advanced today. Leading brands now focus on creating an entire range for men's grooming.”

Suggesting that manscaping too plays a crucial role in the grooming culture but asserting that removing hair from the chest, back, underarms or pubic hair is a personal choice, Mansi Sharma pointed out, “Men today are opting for these things because they like to improve their appearance while also taking care of the hygiene factor."

She advised, "Hair-removal creams are one of the most hassle-free methods. These days quick hair removal creams come with ingredients like charcoal extracts, avocado oil, Coconut Oil, Sandalwood Extract, Shea Butter, Olive Oil, Turmeric Extract, Avocado Oil, Jojoba Oil, D-Panthenol, Sodium Gluconate, Vitamin E that help exfoliate and brighten up the skin while also keeping it moisturised but one should always conduct a patch test before using creams, so don't disregard this step in any condition.”