Masaba Gupta's sultry vibe in blue crinkle gota sari are the only blues accepted

An antique wealth of ethnic fashion are the sarees which promise grace and elegance irrespective of how they are styled and sorting our winter fashion woes is Masaba Gupta whose sultry vibes in a blue crinkle gota saree are the only blues we are accepting this season. The saree season is officially on and who better to take fashion cues from than the ace designer.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared two pictures that served style inspo on how to give a sultry twist to ethnic look. The pictures featured Masaba donning a full sleeves blouse that came in blue colour and with a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor.

It was teamed with a blue gota embroidered crinkle palla crepe saree that sported blooming pillar foil printed pleats. The saree came with a blue mirror embroidered unstitched blouse piece in crepe fabric and Masaba accessorised it with a pair of statement earrings and a silver finger ring.

Pulling back her curly tresses into a mid-parted low bun, Masaba amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, blue kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Masaba set the Internet on fire.

The ensemble is credited to the Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s eponymous label, House of Masaba, which boasts of blending two varied cultures and thoughts to transform everyday mundane items into unconventional motifs and prints. The blue crinkle gota saree originally costs ₹22,000 on the designer website.

Masaba Gupta's blue crinkle gota saree from the House of Masaba(houseofmasaba.com)

We can't wait to give a fresh spin to our ethnic wardrobe after noting these style cues. What about you?

