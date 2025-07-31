Meenakshi Seshadri at 61 looks gorgeous as ever in nude sleeveless gown: Pics and video

Cutout dresses are trending and even Meenakshi Seshadri is a fan. The veteran actor styled a nude coloured cutout dress with glamorous blow-dried hair and soft brown makeup for an event in Mumbai and shared the pictures and video of her look on Instagram on July 29. Fans loved her look, with one commenting, “Old is gold.” Also read | Meenakshi Seshadri, 61, turns back the clock with glam look at Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday bash; fans get 90s nostalgia Meenakshi Seshadri primarily worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. (Instagram/ Meenakshi Seshadri)

What did Meenakshi Seshadri wear?

The actor, who turns 62 in November, fashioned the cutout trend in her own unique way. Her sleeveless dress featured floral embroidery and sequin detailing on the neckline and bodice, as well as a dramatic semi-sheer cutout on the stomach. Meenakshi's dress perfectly merged fantasy with elegance. It was dotted with some shimmery stones and threadwork for extra texture.

More details of her look

While the bodice was fitted, the floor-length satin skirt created the most sophisticated silhouette. Meenakshi – who is known for films like Hero (1983) opposite Jackie Shroff, as well as Meri Jung, Shahenshah, Swati, Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak – accessorised her dress with exquisite oversized rose gold earrings. Two kundan rings on either hand gave an extra oomph to her look.

Fans loved her look, called her 'gorgeous'

“Fantastic look... light makeup...keep it up...” read a comment on one of the actor's latest Instagram posts. An Instagram user also said, “Beautiful and gorgeous Meenakshi.” Another commented, “A natural beauty. Meenakshi is in an elite class of her own as she has not altered her looks like many from her period…”

'Love your natural beauty'

Others also praised her 'natural beauty', and left comments like 'looking great', 'stunning', gorgeous' and 'most beautiful'. “Love your natural beauty!!! No fillers, no Botox!” read a comment. A fan also said the actor looked remarkably young for her age, commenting, “You are looking very pretty, same as in Hero.”