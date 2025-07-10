Meenakshi Seshadri, 61, turns back the clock with glam look at Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday bash; fans get 90s nostalgia

Bollywood actor Meenakshi Seshadri, who ruled the industry with her hits in the 90s, attended Sangeeta Bijlani’s birthday bash on Wednesday in Mumbai. The two actors posed together for the paparazzi, leaving fans spellbound with their beauty. Meenakshi Seshadri and Sangeeta Bijlani spark 90s' nostalgia.

Meenakshi Seshadri at Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday bash

A paparazzo shared a video of Meenakshi wearing black trousers and a matching top with floral detailing for the birthday celebration. She kept her look simple, leaving her hair natural, and carried a nude handbag. Sangeeta, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white V-neck shirt and golden skirt, which she paired with matching earrings. Sangeeta held Meenakshi close as they posed together outside the party venue.

Fans couldn’t help but shower love on the iconic duo. One of the comments read, “Meenakshi is still so graceful and sincere.” Another wrote, “Sangeeta looks gorgeous and Meenakshi still looks beautiful at 61.” A fan commented, “Oh my God, she looks so different.” Another said, “Wow, Meenakshi is 61 years old? She doesn’t look that old.” One user wrote, “Meenakshi looks far better than some of the younger actors in today’s generation.” Another simply said, “The queen of the 90s.”

Sangeeta celebrated her 65th birthday in Mumbai, which was attended by Salman Khan among others. The superstar kept things laid-back and stylish, opting for a simple black T-shirt paired with denim jeans. Actor Arjun Bijlani, who was also present at the celebration, shared a picture in which Salman was all smiles as he posed with Sangeeta. Salman and Sangeeta dated years ago and had even planned to tie the knot before eventually parting ways.

About Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi made her film debut with Painter Babu in 1983, but her breakthrough came with Subhash Ghai’s Hero opposite Jackie Shroff later that year. Over the next decade, she starred in a string of hits, including Meri Jung, Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini, among others. Ghatak, opposite Sunny Deol, was her last film. After this, she married investment banker Harish Mysore and moved to the US.