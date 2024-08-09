Meenakshi Seshadri on why male actors have a longer run in film industry: 'They don't have to worry about childbirth'

Meenakshi Seshadri has acted alongside many Bollywood A-listers in her career. The actor recently shared her views on the reason behind female actors having a lesser career-span than their male counterparts. In an interview with Lehren Retro, Meenakshi said that actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra did not have to worry about pregnancy or raising children. (Also read: Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting for Hero with high fever, how she fainted while filming in snow) Meenakshi Seshadri spoke on why male actors have longer career span in Bollywood.

Meenakshi Seshadri on male actors longer careers

The Ghayal actor, while speaking to the portal opined, “There are quite a few reasons why male actors have a longer run in the industry. Even with Dharmendra, Jeetendra, and Amitabh Bachchan’s generation, they are still at it. Another factor is that men are not really the ones who are doing domestic duties at home. So they can completely devote themselves to their careers. The third reason is that they don’t have to worry about childbirth, pregnancy, or raising children. All of this becomes the woman’s responsibility. So, there you go, this is exactly why these heroes are still going strong. And, of course, people still like them. It is the most important factor.”

Meenakshi Seshadri's Bollywood career

Meenakshi made her Bollywood debut with Painter Babu (1983). However, she gained fame with Subhash Ghai's romantic action-drama Hero, opposite Jackie Shroff. She also appeared in films such as Aandhi-Toofan (1985), Meri Jung (1985), Swati (1986), Dilwaala (1986), Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987), Parivaar (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Mahaadev (1989), Awaargi (1990), Jurm (1990), Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990), and Duet (1994). Meenakshi's most recent appearance was in Ghayal: Once Again, wherein she made a throwback appearance as Varsha, reprising her character from Rajkumar Santoshi's 1990 action-drama.

Meenakshi Seshadri's personal life

Meenakshi quit the Hindi film industry after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. The couple had a civil wedding and a registered marriage in New York. They have two children - a daughter and a son.