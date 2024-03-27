Before you head out for a date night, believe in the power of personal grooming to create memorable experiences as you indulge in a romantic candlelight dinner by an enchanting poolside with your spouse or create unforgettable moments amidst other serene surroundings with your partner. For men who want to make their date night truly exceptional, we got you sorted with expert tips on personal grooming, tailored to enhance men's confidence and charm for a special date night. Men's grooming tips and trends for date night (Photo by FashionBeans)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ashith Sashidhar, Co-Founder of Secret Haircare, shared, “Grooming has become an essential focus for men lately, seeing a relatively larger interest in using the right set of products that help men spruce up for any of their upcoming occasions or events. Using the right hair oil, shampoo and conditioner is extremely crucial for smooth luscious locks. Natural ingredients such as coconut oil, curry leaves, amla, hibiscus, flax seed oil or mango butter are great picks that help seal the moisture in, giving your hair that extra shine.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He advised, “Taming beards as well can contribute to the overall look. Using a beard serum or even an aloe vera gel can help set the beard, giving it a smooth and clean look. Lastly, a good scent goes a long way, nothing too strong but a rather gentle perfume or cologne can help you smell fresh through the day.”

According to Nishant Gupta, Co-Founder of iluvia, styling is a big part of the grooming routine. He recommended, “While getting ready for a date night or any other occasion, pre-styling essentials are a must that protects the hair from external heat coming from styling tools like blow dryers. Haircare serums help control the damage, frizz roughness and manageability. Including an effective haircare serum in your routine is not only convenient but also delivers consistent result without holding anyone back from trying trending hair styles that make a great impression.”

Satyabrata Samal, Executive Housekeeper at Clarks Exotica Convention Resort and Spa, suggested the following grooming tips for men for a date night -