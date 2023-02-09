Menswear fashion in 2023: Most noticeable trends from this season

The Fall/Winter 2023 Men's Fashion Week shows in Milan and Paris were shockingly sensual and following Alessandro Michele's departure from Gucci earlier in 2022 and Marco de Vincenzo's debut male collection for Etro, all eyes were on the menswear runways this time of year. Young designers and renowned fashion companies displayed fresh interpretations of style as well as important themes that will be prominent in menswear collections this year.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghav Pawar and Amar Pawar, Co-Founders of Powerlook, shared, “They say fashion trends are cyclical, but denim has to have the most chaotic cycle we've ever seen. People love to decide what's popular based on its various subcategories, which is unusual for something that never goes out of style.” They highlighted some of the most noticeable menswear trends from this season as:

1. Textured clothing and the feel of it

Three of the most misinterpreted words in men's apparel are texture, fabric, and weave. Part of the misconception stems from the fact that texture has less of an influence on how a garment appears. It's more subtle than the colour or design of clothing, yet dismissing it is ignoring the human desire to touch and engage. Texture appeals to senses other than sight, and when applied correctly, it may make a guy appear more accessible to a lady he's pursuing or more elegant to a group he's presenting in front of. Of course, the most evident consequence of texture is its comfort on your body. Nobody wants to put on the rough, scratchy cloth.

2. Baggy is the finest.

Do you recall when jeans were so tight that experts reported a decline in male fertility? Those days, however, are long gone. Nowadays, everything is free and billowing. This holds true for jeans, T-shirts, shirts, and sweaters. Skinny jeans and muscle shirts have been formally banned, never to be seen again. It was a thing, then it wasn't and now it's clearly back!

If you want to try the baggy jeans look in 2023, there are a few fundamental criteria to follow. To begin, don't mix and match your jeans. If the top is a light hue, the bottom should be light jeans as well (or vice versa). Second, as previously stated in the essay, denim jeans should have a roomy fit. Anyone does not want to see skin-tight double denim. Finally, make things basic. Add no more coats, blazers or scarves. Allow the denim to do the talking.

3. Oversized jackets - puffers and bombers

The puffer jacket is a wardrobe must for guys. That's why we're seeing updated versions of it everywhere: quilted, cropped or mutated into other items, the puffer has done a great job of taking on high fashion. Watanabe's vintage puffer can be worn everywhere, while Thom Brown's exquisitely embroidered jacket appears to be suitable for a bike trip across the countryside.

The jock vibe of the puffer jacket is that you can wear it from the gym to dinner and even beverages later. A varsity jacket can be something you want to have in your wardrobe if you're searching for the ideal athleisure style.