Miss England Milla Magee shares pics from Ibiza holiday after leaving India mid-way through Miss World pageant

Milla Magee, the reigning Miss England, recently quit the Miss World pageant midway citing ethical concerns. Magee, 24, left India on May 16, accusing the Miss World organisers of exploiting contestants. She told The Sun that she was being made to feel “like a prostitute” at the beauty pageant, which concluded in Hyderabad on May 31 with the crowning of Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri. Miss England Milla Magee recently quit the Miss World pageant(Instagram/@milla.magee__)

Where is Milla Magee now?

Two days after the grand finale of the Miss World beauty pageant in Hyderabad, Milla Magee seems to have reached Ibiza. The Spanish island is known for its stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife.

Magee took to Instagram to share a series of photographs from Ibiza a few hours ago. Her Instagram Stories show a beach crowded with hundreds of tourists, a picture of calm waters captioned “Elixir”, and a photograph of the friend who seems to be accompanying her on the holiday.

Milla Magee shares pics from Ibiza(Instagram/@milla.magee__)

Where is Milla Magee from?

Milla Magee grew up in London, initially being schooled at More House. She later moved to Cornwall. She is currently based in Newquay in Cornwall, where she also works as a lifeguard.

Why did she quit Miss World?

In a no-holds-barred interview with The Sun, Magee said that her experience at the Miss World pageant in Hyderabad left her emotionally shaken. She said she “felt like a prostitute” and was “farmed out for entertainment” by the organisers.

“I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys. It’s stuck in the past. Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it,” she said.

How did Miss World organisers react?

In an interview with The Hindu, Miss World chief executive Julia Morley rubbished these claims. Morley said that Magee’s “false and defamatory statements” were “completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us”.

She also added that Magee quit the pageant as “she didn’t stand a chance in the competition”.