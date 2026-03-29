Miss Grand Thailand contestant proudly wears false teeth on finale after video of them falling off went viral. Watch
Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago, on the finale night, showcased her veneers, earning praise for her bravery and confidence.
This week, Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago went viral for a very bizarre reason. During a pageant round, as she introduced herself live on stage, her veneers fell off. The video soon went viral, sparking varied reactions on the internet.
Also Read | Watch: Viral video shows the shocking moment when Miss Grand Thailand contestant's teeth fell out live on stage
Now, on the finale night, Kamolwan owned the shocking moment by doing something unpredictable. During one of the beauty rounds of the Miss Grand Thailand finale, she came on stage without her veneers and put them back in front of the audience.
Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago seizes the moment
The beauty pageant world is known for being overly harsh toward its contestants and for setting unrealistic beauty standards. However, Kamolwa did not let the incident with the veneers dampen her spirits. On the finale night, Miss Grand Thailand 2026 candidate Kamolwan Chanago showed off her dentures in the final competition by wearing them on stage.
A video shared by the Instagram page Apoyo Peru Reinas on March 28 shows her coming on stage smiling brightly. Before beginning her introduction, she takes the veneers and puts them on in front of the audience and the entire world. Smiling brightly and with good spirits, she then continues her introduction.
How did the internet react?
People on the internet praised Kamolwan for her bravery and for standing up to those who bullied her after the incident this week. One Instagram user wrote, “Super brave! Her response to the bullying…bravo.” Someone else commented, “She changed negative thoughts to a positive way…beauty with brain.” Another wrote, “She ate that.” “That’s some awesome confidence,” someone else remarked.
What happened?
For the uninitiated, during the preliminary competition of the pageant on Wednesday, Kamolwan Chanago, Miss Grand Pathum Thani, was delivering her introduction when her veneers suddenly slipped off. The now-viral video showed Kamolwan confidently introducing herself on stage. However, midway through her speech, her veneers fall out.
However, rather than running offstage, without skipping a beat, Kamolwan turned herself away from the cameras, fixed her veneers, and completed her speech. Her bravery didn't go unnoticed, and the audience began to cheer loudly. Spurred on by the applause, she then confidently strutted forward to complete the rest of her rampwalk routine. Striking a pose in her shimmering evening gown, Chanago even mustered a smile for the camera. The internet, too, cheered and praised her confidence.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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