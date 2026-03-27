Watch: Viral video shows the shocking moment when Miss Grand Thailand contestant's teeth fell out live on stage

During the Miss Thailand pageant, contestant Kamolwan Chanago found herself at the centre of an unexpected viral moment. As she introduced herself during one of the preliminary rounds of the pageant, her false teeth fell out live on stage during her presentation.

In a bizarre moment that has shocked the internet, Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago's teeth fell out. During the preliminary competition of the pageant on Wednesday, Kamolwan Chanago, Miss Grand Pathum Thani, was delivering her introduction when her veneers suddenly slipped off.

On March 27, The Urban Herald shared the video of the incident on Instagram. The video shows Kamolwan Chanago confidently introducing herself on stage; midway through her speech, her veneers fall out. However, rather than running offstage, without skipping a beat, Kamolwan turned herself away from the cameras, fixed her veneers, and completed her speech.

Her bravery didn't go unnoticed, and the audience began to cheer loudly. Spurred on by the applause, she then confidently strutted forward to complete the rest of her rampwalk routine. Striking a pose in her shimmering evening gown, Chanago even mustered a smile for the camera.

How did the internet react? The incident was captured on camera in front of a large audience, and the video soon spread rapidly across social media platforms. The moment drew millions of views and sparked conversations about the pressures contestants face during high-profile competitions.

Moreover, Kamolwan's reaction drew even more attention than the mishap itself. The internet was impressed by her composure and how she continued her performance without breaking character, earning widespread admiration online. Some even showed concern in the comments section.

One Instagram user wrote, “I know she’s mortified, poor thing.” Another user commented, “She handled this better than most of us handle a bad hair day. Is this the most iconic pageant moment ever?” Someone else wrote, “Flawless recovery.” Another commented, “Still ate. Made it even better.”

“Actually, she handled that exceptionally well! And wow, what an entrance on the catwalk with the way her glamorous shawl flows and swishes,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 finale night is scheduled for March 28, at the MGI Hall, Bravo BKK Mall in Bangkok. The winner will be crowned by Miss Grand Thailand 2025 Sarunrat Gotchabell Puagpipat and will compete in Miss Grand International 2026 in October 2026 in India.