Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty cradles baby bump in a 42k monochrome maxi dress, rocks maternity style like a queen

The ever-graceful Bollywood fashionista - Athiya Shetty is proving that maternity style can be as chic as it is comfortable and the mommy-to-be recently turned heads in a stunning monochrome maxi dress. The diva effortlessly embraced her pregnancy glow while cradling her baby bump with elegance. Bump, beauty and elegance: Athiya Shetty’s maternity look Is a showstopper!(Image by Instagram/athiyashetty)

A timeless monochrome moment

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Athiya exuded understated glamour in the flowy black-and-white maxi dress where the monochrome palette, a timeless classic, highlighted her ethereal beauty while the soft, breathable fabric draped gracefully over her growing bump. Featuring a flattering A-line silhouette, the dress combined a fitted knit top, made with a mock neck and long sleeves and a shirred, lightweight knit skirt that combined effortless sophistication with relaxed maternity fashion.

The ensemble perfectly balanced comfort and style, a priority for any expectant mother. The maxi-length dress added a touch of regality, while the minimalist design allowed Athiya’s pregnancy glow to take center stage and her choice reinforced that maternity fashion doesn’t have to compromise on elegance—it can be a seamless extension of personal style.

Effortless styling with a touch of glam

Keeping her look fresh and fuss-free, Athiya accessorised minimally, letting the dress do all the talking. She paired the outfit with a pair of dainty gold earrings, a sleek ponytail and barely-there makeup featuring dewy skin, soft nude lips and well-defined eyes, making it a perfect day-to-night maternity look.

Athiya’s maternity fashion is redefining how moms-to-be can dress—embracing both their personal style and the changes in their body with confidence. Her look is a testament to the idea that pregnancy doesn’t mean bidding farewell to sartorial elegance but rather embracing a new dimension of fashion that prioritises comfort and sophistication in equal measure.

Setting new maternity fashion goals

Athiya’s effortlessly chic maternity style is inspiring moms-to-be everywhere to step up their wardrobe game. Whether it is flowing silhouettes, timeless colour palettes or luxe fabrics, the diva is showing that dressing for pregnancy can be as stylish as it is comfortable.

Her choice of Solid & Striped—a brand known for its clean lines and effortless appeal—proves that maternity fashion can be refined, relaxed and runway-ready all at once. The dress originally costs Rs. 42,100 on the brand's website.

Athiya Shetty's monochrome maxi dress from Solid & Striped.(Screengrab from solidandstriped.com)

As she embarks on this beautiful journey of motherhood, Athiya Shetty continues to serve major fashion inspiration. With each public appearance, she is setting new maternity style goals, proving that embracing the bump is a moment to celebrate in true fashionista style!