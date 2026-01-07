Mumbai stylist opens up about her journey of embracing the hijab: From hating it in college to falling in love with it

Mariyam Pothiawala, a Mumbai-based stylist and fashion designer working at the Unitedworld Institute of Design, who has 195K followers on Instagram, recently shared her journey of embracing the hijab - how it became an integral part of her identity and a source of comfort, confidence, and self-expression. Read more to discover Mariyam's hijab journey!(Instagram)

In an Instagram post shared on January 6, the fashion stylist reflects on her journey from feeling fearful about wearing the garment as a cultural symbol - and worrying about how she might be perceived - to discovering her own sense of beauty and confidence through it. She details how the hijab has remained a constant presence in her life, standing by her through its many ups and downs.

From feeling conflicted in college…

Mariyam’s carousal post begins with a picture of herself wearing the hijab, with the text, “I was scared to wear you.” During her early college days, she disliked wearing it, perceiving it as a restriction, even as she experimented with different ways of styling the hijab in an attempt to feel more comfortable with it. She wrote, “I wore in college and hated it.”

Her biggest concern was being treated or perceived differently because of it, or being singled out for her religion and visible cultural identity. She admits, “I thought I’d be treated differently.”

However, she persisted in her decision to continue wearing the hijab, even while navigating discomfort. Despite being uncomfortable, she hared that she wore her hijab at her first internship, throughout her honeymoon, at weddings and even at the gym!

…to embracing it as part of her identity

From initially worrying about being treated differently, Mariyam gradually grew more comfortable with the garment. Over time, it became an unmistakable part of her personal identity - one she now wears with pride, embracing the way it allows her to stand out at events.

She reflects, “You made me stand out at all the events. I found my own comfort in you, my beauty within you.” She also admits that wearing the hijab has helped open up more job opportunities, allowing her to travel to foreign countries - and through it all, the hijab has remained a constant presence in her journey.

From restriction to art

Mariyam’s journey reflects a deeply personal process of acceptance - of self-identity and confidence - showing how embracing the hijab became not just a choice, but a powerful expression of who she is today. She concludes her Instagram post stating, “Girl who once thought hijab was a restriction, found art in it. Finds peace in it. Fell in love with it.”

Community support

Mariyam’s post resonated deeply with her audience, sparking an overwhelming wave of supportive and reflective responses in the comments. Reacting to her caption, “but imagine choosing it, embracing it, and falling in love with it,” followers celebrated her journey, with comments such as “And now she's guiding all the girls on how to adore it even more” and “And made every other hijabi proud out here.”

Others expressed admiration and personal longing, writing, “Masha Allah you have such a strong will. Pray that even I start wearing it all the time. Been thinking since very long,” while another shared a similar experience, “Oh, I never hated it in teenage years but yes there came a phase where I thought it's restricting me, but never gave up. And it is what makes me stand out today.” Another comment read, “may u always wear the hijab w grace and beauty like u dooo bbg.”

Netizens echoed Mariyam’s emotions and reflections, with many relating her story to their own journeys - turning her experience into an empowering moment that is inspiring other hijabis to embrace themselves, their identities, and their choices with confidence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.