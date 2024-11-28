Myntra Black Friday Sale: Your go-to destination for stylish winter layers for men

Winter has finally arrived, bringing about the perfect time to pull out your cosy outfits. With the Myntra Black Friday Sale, you can buy fashionable items to stand out from the crowd this chilly season. Whether you want warm thermals, versatile hoodies, or trendy jackets, this sale brings exciting discounts on the latest winter wear for men. This sale is one of the biggest ones of the year. With huge discounts and offers on various lifestyle and fashion products, this is the perfect sale for men who want to make an immense change in their winter collection without spending much. Starting from budget-friendly options to premium brands, Myntra ensures something for everyone. Explore the unbeatable discounts on men’s thermals, hoodies, and jackets during the Myntra Black Friday Sale. Layer up in style while saving huge this season!

Our picks for men’s jackets, hoodies, thermals for this winter season

Here is the list of the most stylish men’s jackets, hoodies, and thermals you can buy on this Myntra Black Friday Sale.

This jacket is a functional and stylish piece of garment. It perfectly enhances your casual wardrobe this winter. This jacket features a sleek brown solid design. It also has a stand collar design that radiates a rugged charm. It includes four spacious pockets for further ease. The secure zip closure makes it comfortable to wear. The straight hem and long sleeves provide a relaxed fit and make it a versatile winter wear. You can wear this jacket with chinos or jeans. Get it at the Myntra Black Friday Sale now.

Fabric Polyester Type Biker Jacket Care Instructions Dry-clean

This thermal set is crafted to keep you relaxed and warm during the winter season. This black solid thermal set boasts round-necks. The top provides a snug fit that layers perfectly under any shirt or T-shirt. The thermal bottoms have mid-rise, and regular-fit design. They also boast cuffed hems and elasticated waistbands. Overall, this thermal set provides ultimate warmth and flexibility. The slip-on closure provides ease, whereas its sleek design keeps you fashionable even in winter. Buy it now at the Myntra Black Friday Sale.

Fabric Poly Viscose Blend Type Thermal set Care Instructions Machine Wash

This hoodie from Levi's combines comfort and style. This quality makes it a must-have garment for casual wear. This chic olive-green hoodie features the iconic Levi's logo print, which makes it a bold statement. The hood has adjustable drawstrings to provide you with a trendy look and added warmth. It also features a kangaroo pocket that offers both functionality and convenience. The long sleeves have ribbed cuffs, and the ribbed hem gives a snug fit. This stylish hoodie keeps you cosy on cooler days. You can match it with jeans or joggers. This versatile hoodie is ideal for a fashionable and relaxed vibe. Get it at the Myntra Black Friday Sale.

Fabric 100% Cotton Type Pullover Care Instructions Machine Wash

This Jacket is a sophisticated combination of practicality and style. It is ideal for contemporary men. This jacket is made in a coffee brown colour. It features a mock collar that brings elegance to your appearance. Tailored for comfort, this jacket comprises three practical pockets, a straight hem for a streamlined look, and a secure zip closure. The lightweight build and long sleeves make it perfect for layering. The polyester lining gives durability and further warmth. This jacket is ideal for semi-formal or casual outings. It easily enhances your wardrobe with its modern charm.

Fabric Polyester Type Tailored Jacket Care Instructions Hand-wash

This thermal top is a must-have item for men in winter. It is made with breathable and soft fabric. This black solid thermal top provides cosiness and warmth all day long. Its half-sleeve design and round neck make it ideal for layering under jackets, sweaters, or shirts. Tailored for a regular fit, this thermal top gives comfort without compromising on mobility. This quality makes it perfect for both outdoor and indoor activities during colder months. You can wear this versatile thermal top for active outings or daily wear. It will keep you stylish and snug with ease.

Fabric Cotton, viscose and polyester Type Thermal top Care Instructions Machine Wash

This sporty jacket is the best companion for casual and active days alike. It is designed in an olive-green shade. This chic jacket features a lightweight design that gives freedom of movement and comfort. Also, this jacket has a zip closure for a snug fit and a stand collar. Its 2 practical pockets enhance functionality. Its straight hemline and long sleeves improve its streamlined and modern look. Created with a robust polyester lining, this stylish jacket gives the right balance of practicality and style. Overall, this sporty jacket is perfect for casual outings or running because it combines sporty appeal with versatility. Buy it at the Myntra Black Friday Sale today!

Fabric Polyester Type Sporty Jacket Care Instructions Machine Wash

This printed hoodie is a laid-back and stylish addition to your wardrobe. It is tailored from lightweight sweatshirt fabric with a soft brushed inside. This hoodie provides all-day cosiness. It features a double-layered drawstring hood that provides a snug fit. Its practical kangaroo pocket provides casual flair and functionality. The wide ribbing at the cuffs and the hem improves its fit and maintains its classic silhouette. This hoodie is made with a regular fit and provides versatile wear. This quality makes it a perfect option for standalone styling or layering. You can carry this printed hoodie for casual outings or lounging. It will give you a blend of timeless appeal and comfort.

Fabric Cotton, Polyester Type Pullover Care Instructions Machine Wash

This thermal undershirt is every man’s perfect winter essential. It gives unbeatable comfort and warmth. It is made from super combed cotton-rich brushed interlock fabric. Also, this tailored-fit thermal top provides a breathable and snug feel. Its low-neck design makes it ideal for layering. The ribbed elastane cuffs prevent its sleeves from riding up. It features blind-reinforced seams that improve durability. Plus, its label-free construction provides irritation-free comfort all day long. This thermal undershirt is crafted with a classic black shade with long sleeves. It is the best garment for chilly weather. Buy it at the Myntra Black Friday Sale now.

Fabric Super Combed Cotton Rich Fabric Type Thermal undershirt Care Instructions Wash inside out with similar colours. Do not dry clean, Tumble dry low, Do not wring, Do not bleach.

This hoodie is the best fusion of style and comfort. It is a perfect casual wear for men. It is crafted from a midweight cotton-blend sweatshirt fabric with a soft brushed inside. This hoodie provides ultimate cosiness and warmth. It boasts a jersey-lined drawstring hood that gives adjustable comfort. Some other features include long sleeves and dropped shoulders for a relaxed look. The kangaroo pocket offers practicality. Meanwhile, the wide ribbing at the hem and cuffs increases its structure. It is built with a loose fit. Overall, this stylish hoodie gives a relaxed silhouette without feeling oversized. These features make it a versatile addition to your winter collection for a stylish and laid-back dressing.

Fabric Cotton, Polyester Type Pullover Care Instructions Machine Wash

Upgrade your winter collection with this denim jacket. It is made for a stylish and rugged look. This jacket features a classic blue-washed design with a spread collar. It also features 4 spacious pockets that combine practicality with style. A sturdy button closure gives it a timeless appeal. A straight hem and long sleeves create a structured fit. This feature makes this jacket perfect for layering. It has an unlined interior, which gives lightweight comfort and retains its robust denim charm. Overall, this jacket is an essential garment that easily combines classic style with contemporary versatility.

Fabric Cotton Type Denim Jacket Care Instructions Machine Wash

The Myntra Black Friday Sale is a great opportunity to revamp your winter wardrobe with jackets, hoodies, and thermals at the most unbeatable prices. You can find numerous brands and styles to suit your taste and budget. Don't miss the chance to layer up for less and enjoy the winter season in style!

Frequently Asked Questions About Myntra Black Friday Sale When does the Myntra Black Friday Sale start? The Myntra Black Friday Sale typically begins in late November. Check their website for exact dates and early access.

Are returns and exchanges allowed during the sale? Yes, Myntra’s return and exchange policies remain applicable during the sale. Make sure to check individual product details for specific conditions.

Can I use additional coupons during the Myntra Black Friday Sale? Absolutely! Myntra often allows you to combine sale discounts with coupon codes and Myntra Insider points for extra savings.

Are there specific brands offering higher discounts? Brands like Puma, H&M, and Levi’s often feature significant markdowns during the sale. Check the Black Friday section for the best deals.

Is cash-on-delivery available during the sale? Yes. Myntra generally offers cash-on-delivery as a payment option, even during sales. Ensure the service is available in your area before placing an order.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.