Sleek and stylish winter essentials for the busy corporate woman

Dressing up in winter can feel like a challenge - you must stay warm, look professionally fashionable, and get ready for work in the shortest possible time! With countless options available today, how do you navigate this fashion puzzle and choose the right winter pieces for the office? Stylish Winter Essentials for corporate women

Well, ladies, the key lies in finding the right balance between fashion and functionality with ensembles that are not only cosy but also look polished and smart.

Confused? Well, worry not, for we have some amazing recommendations for winter workwear staples to help you stir up a warm and chic, office-ready look in no time.

Top winter wardrobe essentials for the corporate woman

With Myntra offering exciting deals and offers on winter wear, now is the best time to grab your picks and make the season work for you! Here are some of the most eye-catching pieces that we loved.

Winters bring a certain element of gloom, but ladies, why not brighten up a mundane Monday with a pop of colour in this gorgeous canary yellow front-open blazer? Made of pure and comfortable polyester, this light and bright blazer is perfect to beat the nip in the air right before the harshness of winter sets in. It is designed for a regular fit, meaning you will never compromise on comfort, even on the busiest days when you have day-long meetings to attend. And talking about style - get ready to turn heads with its top-notch chicness and spread positivity with élan.

Made of 100% polyester for day-long comfort

Front-open design for easy layering

Notched lapel collar and three-quarter sleeves for a professional look

Comes with 2 pockets for convenience

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Beige or off-white straight-fit formal pants Ethnic tops or bottoms Neutral V-neck or round-neck top or light sleeveless sweater Bright-coloured pants or skirts that can clash with yellow

Grey is a classic colour for winter, and it exudes a rich and elegant vibe that is hard to ignore, while trench coats have their own timeless appeal. This grey trench coat, going all the way down to your knees, will not only keep you warm but also add an element of effortless sophistication to your overall outfit. Regardless of what you wear to the office, this trench coat will beautifully complement both Indian and Western formals. This will be your go-to piece of layering for most winter office outfits – and will even look great when you wear it over your sarees!

Shell is made of 60% wool for maximum warmth

100% polyester lining ensures skin comfort

Button closure with 2 side pockets for convenience

Dry clean only

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Both Indian and Western formal wear and business casual Chunky or gaudy jewellery and accessories Boots, heels, flats and stilettoes Thick, woollen sweaters can be difficult to wear underneath

A capsule winter wardrobe for your office can never be complete without a tweed formal jacket. So, do not think twice before adding this tailored cropped jacket to your shopping cart because its spread collar, flap pockets and off-white and checks combination is the quintessential workwear that can never go wrong. Wear it with a formal skirt or wear it with your business formals - this will keep you warm and oh-so-stylish, as you rush from a meeting to a client lunch.

Shell is made of 63% cotton, 28% polyester, 6% wool, and 3% viscose to keep you warm

100% cotton inner lining for comfort

100% polyester lining inside sleeves

Dry clean only

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Wide-leg straight pants and formal dresses in neutral shades for a chic, monochrome look Tight-fitted, skinny trousers or jeans, since they create an unbalanced silhouette Regular denim pants and formal tops as business casual Indian formal wear like sarees and salwar suits

The corporate winter wardrobe of a modern Indian woman should ideally have the right balance of both Indian and Western formal wear. That is why you should certainly check out this elegant floral printed jacket with a unique cape design. The best thing about this piece is its versatility - it goes brilliantly with a saree as well as a formal long pencil skirt, creating a flattering and graceful silhouette ideal for the work environment. Its mandarin collar, long sleeves and straight hemline add the perfect finishing touch to its formal appeal.

Contains polyester lining on the inside for extra comfort

Mandarin collar adds a formal touch

Understated yet sophisticated floral prints

Dry clean only

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with A nicely pleated saree or formal pencil skirt and heels Flared skirts to prevent creating an unbalanced silhouette Dainty, formal jewellery items and accessories will complement the look Chunky and loud jewellery items will strike a discord

If classy is your way to go, you simply cannot miss including this beautiful mint green pullover sweater. With a self-design cable knit design and a turtle neck complete with dainty woven scallops, this sweater can instantly elevate your basic winter office wear. Its ribbed hemline ensures a snug fit that also makes it the ideal choice for layering under a long coat or jacket of your choice. Whether you pick business casuals or a strictly formal pant-and-suit ensemble, this pullover will ensure sophistication every step of your way.

Made of soft and comfortable viscose-rayon

Turtle neck offers extra protection from the cold

Cable knit design for a timeless finish

Machine wash only

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Neutral formal trousers and pencil skirts and heels Ethnic bottoms or salwar pants Wear it like a blouse with your saree for an office event, and don't forget to accessorize Dark colours – the high contrast look might not look elegant

Neutral, understated colours have a certain richness that blends naturally and beautifully with the cold weather. You can play with colours and dress up or down with a shade as rich as beige or khaki on this gorgeous self-design shrug. A blend of acrylic, polyester and elastane - this piece keeps you warm, wraps you in its softness and offers a snug and stylish fit that flatters your frame. You can style it with both Western and Indian formal outfits, adding minimal jewellery or a scarf, and get office-ready in a jiffy!

Made of acrylic for softness and adequate warmth

Comes in regular length and has a straight hemline

Open front design and shawl collar for style

Machine wash only

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Salwar suits, short kurti leggings or Western formals with minimal accessories Flared long skirts that strike a discord with the shape and design Looks smart with regular-fit jeans and semi-formal tops Heavy jewellery or accessories

No matter what, your winter wardrobe should always include a shawl, and when it is adorned with Indian motifs in pink and white Kashmiri embroidery, you know you are doing it right! This Kashmiri shawl is delicately woven and looks highly sophisticated, to say the least. The rich woollen blend makes it fuzzy, comfortable and deliciously warm, and you can carry it easily since it is super lightweight. If you plan to put forward a classic, regal, yet professional style statement, this stunning shawl will make it effortless for you.

Its woollen blend offers warmth and comfort

Woven Kashmiri design adds timeless beauty

Fringed border makes it extra stylish

Dry clean only

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Fold it length-wise and wear it on a shoulder with a saree or wear it like a dupatta with a salwar suit. Western formal trousers and semi-formal outfits Add a matching belt for an edgy formal look with a saree Skirts of any and all lengths

Scarves are not to be underestimated during winter! You cannot imagine what wonders this pretty self-design acrylic scarf can do for you. Think of the windy wintry days – you can bundle up yourself, hands and all, and soak in its soft warmth while travelling to work. You can easily style it as an accessory with your coat and pant ensemble or with a woollen formal skirt. And it can also double up as an additional wrap over your shoulders to help you beat the chill on those extra cold days.

Made of acrylic for warmth and comfort

Frayed hemline for extra style

Self-design adds a touch of sophistication

Can be hand-washed for easy maintenance

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Trench coats, long coats, blazers and formal suits Sarees and Indian outfits Can be worn as an extra layer around the neck for more warmth Gaudy, heavy jewellery

This pair of translucent winter tights can be a fantastic addition to your winter office wardrobe as a multi-functional item. Think fashion, think practicality - this piece has all the elements. You can combine it with woollen formal skirts, a blazer or sweater and a coat to complete a chic western formal ensemble. Or you can wear it with a matching woollen long kurta to go all desi. Try it out, and thank us later for this brilliant styling idea!

80% nylon, 20% elastane for extra comfort, longevity and style

The semi-sheer texture looks exquisite and fashionable

Ankle length, high-rise with an elasticated waistband for the perfect fit

Machine wash only

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Woollen formal skirts and heels and minimal jewellery Very short dresses and kurtis Long winter kurta with lightweight ethnic earrings Formal or semi-formal tops above the knees

No matter the season, hot or cold, we Indian girls can never get enough of our desi kurta-pajama look, right? And when a kurta-pajama set is made just for winter, it doubles our joy! For instance, this luscious green wool blend kurta and trousers set, replete with intricately woven ethnic motifs, perfectly sets the mood for work. Its design is beautifully balanced with clean hemlines and sleeves for an understated yet elegant formal look. Add light earrings and a nice watch, and you are ready to turn heads at the office!

Panelled, calf-length kurta with embroidery and straight hemline

Solid trousers with an elasticated waistband and zip closure

Woollen blend fabric for warmth and comfort

Machine wash only

Pair it with Avoid pairing it with Light and minimal earrings Socks or canvas shoes Heels or mojaris Heavy junk jewellery

Conclusion

Getting office-ready in winter should not be a daily struggle when you have the right clothing items handy. You can follow this article to create a quick list of what to add to your work wardrobe this season. But remember to pick the right size and follow our styling tips for an on-point office fashion game!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) around Winter Essentials for Corporate Women How are wool and acrylic different from each other? Both acrylic and wool are super comfortable and warm, but wool is generally more breathable than acrylic. However, acrylic is easier to maintain, especially for daily use, and is more suitable for light winters in India.

Can winter tights be worn with casual outfits? Yes, most certainly. The beauty of winter tights is that they are versatile and team well with both formal and casual wear when styled correctly. Follow our styling tips to ace a smart and polished winter office look.

Do short tweed jackets look good on plus sizes? Short tweed jackets are designed to suit women of all sizes and shapes, so there is nothing to worry about. However, we recommend plus-size beauties avoid picking small checks and go for more prominent checks and designs. Make sure to wear a comfortably fitted attire underneath the jacket, and you will be all ready!

What kind of jewellery is suitable for office winter wear? Light and minimal jewellery items look best in professional environments and should be chosen carefully. Chunky danglers, stacked bracelets or gaudy neckpieces tend to overwhelm a calm, formal vibe and should, therefore, be avoided.

How to care for woollen clothes? Make sure to wash winter clothing with a mild detergent that is gentle on the fabric. Otherwise, it can lead to pilling, stretching, and losing their original shape and fit. The best step is to follow the wash instructions on the garment label.

