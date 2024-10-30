Myntra Diwali Sale best dhamaka offers LIVE NOW: Festive sarees at a minimum of 60% off from Libas, Sangria and Mitera

Sarees have always been the heartbeat of festive celebrations. Diwali especially calls for something traditional, something that embodies elegance and heritage. And what better way to embrace the spirit than with a beautiful saree? This festival, make use of the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers and bring a unique chance to build up that fine saree collection you've always wanted. Saarees for festive season

Discounts? Yes, huge ones! Imagine luxurious silks, delicate chiffons, rich organzas, and all at prices that make you do a double-take. This is the perfect time to grab the classics. But also experiment with bold prints, zari details, and intricate borders that add a fresh spark to your wardrobe. A well-chosen saree is more than attire; it’s an investment, one that you'll revisit for many celebrations to come. Don’t miss the chance this Diwali to redefine elegance and tradition with some stunning pieces. If you already have enough, you can always pick a new one from the sale for your best friend or family!

So here are our top picks from the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers:

Add a touch of elegance to your Diwali look with the Libas Floral Zari Organza Saree. This striking black and red saree features delicate floral prints against a sheer organza fabric. On top of that, the zari detailing adds a subtle shimmer that makes it excellent for festive occasions. A woven design border frames the saree beautifully, giving it a rich traditional finish that makes it stand out. The unstitched blouse piece in a silk blend complements the saree’s look. With the matching blouse piece that comes with the saree, you can get a customised blouse made to your style. There’s a reason why this Saree made our #1 pick on the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers list.

Organza fabric offers lightweight elegance with a smooth, flowy drape.

Zari detailing adds a luxurious shimmer for evening wear.

Styling Tip: Pair this saree with classic gold earrings and a red bindi for a festive, traditional look.

Pattern/Print Floral Fabric Organza Border Woven Design Ornamentation Zari Blouse Fabric Silk Blend

Strike the perfect balance of elegance and festivity with this black and red Libas saree. In pure georgette, it’s lightweight yet effortlessly chic. The bold stripes give it a contemporary edge, while the woven design border with zari details brings out a hint of sparkle that’s suited for Diwali nights. Pair it with the unstitched blouse piece included, which you can tailor for your own style. Throw in some statement earrings, and you're all set to shine this season. Easy to care for and machine washable, the saree goes well with your wardrobe.

The bold striped design is modern and eye-catching, perfect for festive occasions

Zari border detail adds an elegant shimmer, bringing festive charm to your look.

Styling Tip: Pair this black and red striped saree with gold or oxidised silver jhumkas for a festive touch, and style with high heels to elevate the elegant drape.

Pattern/Print Striped Fabric Pure Georgette Border Woven design Ornamentation Zari Blouse Fabric Pure georgette

Embrace traditional elegance with the Mitera Cream-Coloured & Gold-Toned Kanjeevaram Saree. This luxurious silk blend saree showcases intricate ethnic motifs woven in cream and gold, and giving a classic appeal perfect for festive gatherings. The lustrous zari work on the border and saree gives a unique touch to its beauty. It also influses a touch of sophistication that complements the lights of Diwali. The saree comes with an unstitched blouse piece in a matching silk blend. You have the option to tailor the blouse to properly match the saree’s royal look.

Zari-woven border and motifs enhance the luxurious appeal.

Silk blend fabric offers a traditional Kanjeevaram aesthetic with a refined finish.

Styling Tip: Pair this saree with bold gold jewellery and a classic bun for a timeless festival look.

Pattern/Print Ethnic motifs Fabric Silk blend Border Zari Ornamentation Zari Blouse Fabric Silk blend

Step into the spotlight this Diwali with the Kasee Embellished Beads and Stones Saree in a stunning lavender hue. The smooth blend of glamour and elegance makes this saree quite eye-catching. It has intricate embellishments of beads and stones that glimmer under the festival lights. The embroidered border adds a sophisticated touch, and you’ll know it’s made for festive occasions. The saree is made from lightweight poly georgette. It drapes beautifully while keeping you comfortable throughout the celebrations. This saree also comes with an unstitched blouse piece included. You can have your tailor design a blouse that really brings out the look of the saree.

Lavish bead and stone embellishments create a dazzling effect.

The embroidered border adds a layer of elegance, perfect for festive gatherings.

Styling Tip: Pair this saree with statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle to let the embellishments shine.

Pattern/Print Embellished Fabric Poly Georgette Border Embroidered Ornamentation Beads and Stones Blouse Fabric Poly Georgette

Embrace tradition with the Mitera Woven Design Zari Silk Blend Kanjeevaram Saree. This one is a stunning piece in rich green and gold tones. The saree beautifully showcases an intricate woven design that radiates elegance. Its zari detailing also adds a touch of sophistication, making this saree a go-to for festive occasions or family gatherings. When it comes to the fabric, this saree is Kanjeevaram fabric, which is famous for its graceful drape that enhances your silhouette. Like the rest of the saree sets, it is accompanied by an unstitched blouse piece. So, have the creative freedom to design a blouse that complements your unique style. You can confidently go for this Saree, availing of the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers.

The intricate woven design adds elegance and charm.

Zari detailing enhances the festive appeal, perfect for special occasions.

Styling Tip: You can pair this saree with gold jhumkas and a sleek bun for a classic look that pays homage to tradition.

Pattern/Print Woven design Fabric Silk blend Border Woven Ornamentation Zari Blouse Fabric Silk blend

Make a fine addition to your festive wardrobe with the Mitera Woven Design Zari Silk Blend Banarasi Saree in soft pink and silver tones. This saree features exquisite ethnic motifs intricately woven into the fabric, creating a mesmerising visual appeal. The woven design border enhances its charm, while the delicate zari detailing brings a touch of luxury. This pink is perfect for weddings and traditional celebrations. One striking thing you’ll notice is how gracefully the saree drapes make you stand out at any gathering. To complete the look, you will have to have a blouse tailored to your personal style based on the cloth piece that comes with it.

Ethnic motifs and zari detailing create a luxurious aesthetic.

Versatile unstitched blouse piece allows for personalised styling.

Styling Tip: Complement this saree with a statement necklace and traditional juttis for a chic, festive vibe.

Pattern/Print Ethnic Motifs Fabric Silk blend Border Wove design Ornamentation Zari Blouse Fabric Silk blend

Brighten up your wardrobe with the Sangria Orange & Green Printed Pure Cotton Saree. It’s a real showstopper at every event you attend. This Saree features geometric prints in lively orange and green hues that add life to your style. If you love the pop of colour, the solid border will do it for you with a touch of elegance that pulls it all together. This piece is perfect for casual meet-ups or those festive occasions when you want to look classy. When it comes to comfort, the lightweight pure cotton makes it easy on your skin. You can move freely, dance, and celebrate while still remaining completely comfortable. Whether it’s for a Diwali, Dassara, or just your friend’s Haldi ceremony, this saree is all charm.

Geometric print = modern twist on tradition.

Pure cotton = comfort for all-day wear.

Styling Tip: Throw on some gold-toned jewellery. A sleek bun will elevate your look effortlessly.

Pattern/Print Geometric Fabric Pure cotton Border Solid Ornamentation None Blouse Fabric Pure cotton

The Sangria Embroidered Saree with this solid majenta and subtle work is the definition of elegance. Its stunning looks is sure to turn heads wherever you go wearing it. The solid colour serves as a pretty background for exquisite embroidery that dazzles. It’s perfect for festive occasions as it radiates sophistication. The embroidered border adds a delightful touch, enhancing its charm.

Made from soft poly georgette, the material of the saree helps with draping properly. You'll love how it feels! Whether you're attending a wedding or a festive gathering, this piece is versatile enough for any occasion. The unstitched blouse piece that comes with it can be customised for personalised styling. This is, in fact, one of the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers this year.

Embroidered details elevate your style.

Soft poly georgette for ultimate comfort.

Styling Tip: Pair with statement earrings and a sleek bun for a polished look.

Pattern/Print Solid Fabric Poly georgette Border Embroidered Ornamentation Sequinned Blouse Fabric Poly georgette

The Mitera Red & Golden Floral Zari Organza Kanjeevaram Saree is a stunning piece that is a must-have for festive celebrations. The vibrant red hue, coupled with golden zari details, creates an exquisite aesthetic that will make you feel special. Floral woven designs are spread across the fabric, bringing a touch of nature to your ensemble. The zari border adds a touch of opulence and is well-placed for making a grand statement. The saree is comfortable and drapes well once you start using it. Like the rest of the sets, it comes with an unstitched matching blouse piece.

The floral pattern adds a romantic touch.

Lightweight organza fabric for effortless elegance.

Styling Tip: Accessorise with gold jewellery to complement the zari details for a cohesive look.

Pattern/Print Floral Fabric Organza Border Zari Ornamentation Zari Blouse Fabric Organza

The last one on our list of the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers is a stunningly elegant piece that looks posh. It has a captivating teal base adorned with intricate woven designs that exude elegance. The gold-toned zari details create a shimmering contrast, making this saree perfect for a festive look. It’s luxurious silk; the saree drapes effortlessly and stays in shape, making you look elegant. The woven design border especially adds a touch of sophistication that makes you stand out in any gathering. While we’ve included it in the Diwali collection, the saree is actually quite versatile.

The woven design adds a unique texture.

Rich silk blend fabric for a luxurious feel.

Styling Tip: Pair with statement earrings and a sleek updo to let the saree shine.

Pattern/Print Woven design Fabric Silk Blend Border Woven Design Ornamentation Zari Blouse Fabric Silk Blend

This concludes our top pick from the best Myntra Diwali Sale Dhamaka Offers. All the sarees above have a discount of over 60%, so they should be irresistible. We’ve included a range of designs, colours, textures, and patterns that are sure to suit the taste of all women.

Frequently Asked Questions: Myntra Diwali Sale Best Dhamaka Offers How do I wash my saree? For most regular sarees, you can hand wash gently in cold water with a mild detergent. If the saree has delicate stone work or embroidery, send it for dry cleaning to preserve the fabric and ornamentation. Materials such as silk are better dry-washed.

Can I return the saree I purchased during the Diwali sale? Yes, sarees bought during the Diwali sale can typically be returned within the return policy period. Check specific retailer policies for detailed conditions. Retain the packaging and send the saree back in the same condition.

What saree colours match best for festive occasions? For festive seasons it’s best to go with rich colors like deep red, royal blue, and emerald green. Metallics and pastels also work beautifully for a more subtle look but you also need to carry it well to pull off a great look.

How can I accessorise my saree for a wedding? Pair your saree with statement jewellery, like chandelier earrings or a chunky necklace. For an elegant finish, go for matching bangles and a stylish clutch. You also need to have a collection of footwear that complements the saree.

How do I store my saree properly? Store sarees in a wardrobe that has plenty of light and air circulation. You can stack it folded in the designated space. Avoid hanging the sarees for too long to prevent stretching or creasing.

