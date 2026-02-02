Mystery man DJ Gesaffelstein's masked black outfit at the 2026 Grammys has the internet in splits: ‘Mannequin challenge’

Amid the sea of sparkly gowns, sharp tuxedos and camera-ready smiles, the producer’s look demanded a universal double take - arriving with a high-gloss black mask that enveloped his entire face, hair included, erasing expression altogether and turning anonymity into a deliberate, high-fashion statement. Looks like 2016 is truly back, reviving the Mannequin Challenge energy in full force.

Gesaffelstein took home the Grammy award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical, for his remix of Lady Gaga ’s “Abracadabra.” He has also previously collaborated closely with the popstar, co-writing and co-producing her 2025 album Mayhem, in which the track originally featured.

Music’s biggest night witnessed an unexpected twist last night when French music producer and DJ Gesaffelstein graced the red carpet in a head-turning all-black ensemble. And when we say all-black, we truly mean head-to-toe black - extending beyond the tuxedo to a glossy black face mask and matching gloves, leaving no inch untouched by the inky palette.

The masked mystery man’s full ensemble Gesaffelstein arrived in a sharply tailored black double-breasted tuxedo, featuring peak lapels, laser-sharp structured shoulders, and a classic, formal silhouette. Paired with a crisp white dress shirt, sharply tailored black trousers and a classic black bow tie, the ensemble was firmly rooted in traditional black-tie dressing - but that is precisely where the red-carpet formalities rounded up.

The jaw-dropping part of the music producer’s outfit was the contrast between classic tailoring and avant-garde styling: Gesaffelstein paired the tuxedo with high-shine black gloves and a glossy black face covering, creating a sculptural, almost futuristic effect. Polished black dress shoes completed the look, reinforcing its formal elegance.

The sleek, jet-black face mask instantly commanded attention, effortlessly converting the classic red-carpet tuxedo into something strikingly avant-garde. Adding to the theatrical edge, the high-gloss black gloves mirrored the sheen of the mask, reinforcing the outfit’s sculptural quality.

Fans react Fans wasted no time weighing in, with one comment perfectly capturing the vibe: “Mannequin challenge.” It certainly feels like 2016 has been revived! The reactions quickly spiralled into pop-culture references, with users calling it “Cyberpunk 2077 style,” while another joked, “bro hasn’t been unlocked yet.”

Cinematic comparisons followed, with one fan writing, “Talk about the ‘Men in Black’… this is epic,” while humour took a sharper turn with comments like “BONDAGE KEN WHATS THE SAFE WORD LOL” and “When you forget to peel off your blackhead mask.” As polarising as it was playful, the reactions made one thing clear: the look was impossible to ignore.