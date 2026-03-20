Naga Chaitanya in classic black bandhgala look outshines Sobhita Dhulipala's stylish saree at awards night

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's presence at the awards show was one of the evening's highlights, drawing attention from fans and the media alike. The couple, dressed in stylish ensembles for the occasion, celebrated the Thandel actor's win. The award marks a significant milestone in his career, as his performance in Thandel has been widely appreciated.

For the occasion, while Naga Chaitanya , who received the Best Actor award for his performance in Thandel, wore a stylish all-black bandhgala look, his wife, the actor Sobhita, chose an embroidered saree accessorised with stylish jewellery. Let's decode their red carpet looks.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attended the 2026 Telangana Gaddar Film Awards on March 19. The star-studded red carpet event saw many celebrities in attendance, including newlywed Rashmika Mandanna.

For the awards night, Chaitanya kept his look classic and elegant, dressed in a sharp, understated black ensemble. It features a tailored jacket featuring a bandhgala neckline, an overlapping flap closure, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and an asymmetric hem.

He paired it with matching black trousers in a straight-leg fit and a matching black shirt worn underneath. A silver embellished brooch elevated the all-black ensemble. His wedding ring, backswept hairdo, trimmed beard, and black suede dress shoes rounded off the accessories.

What did Sobhita Dhulipala wear Sobhita supported her husband at the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards in a silver, ice blue-coloured tulle saree. The see-through drape was adorned with shimmering crystals, sequin embellishments, and beaded embroidery. She wore it traditionally, with neatly pleated front panels and the pallu elegantly falling from the shoulder to a floor-grazing length.

She styled the saree with an ice-blue velvet sleeveless blouse featuring a wide U neckline, a plunging back, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. For accessories, she chose statement dangling earrings, a stunning ring adorned with a massive centrestone, a vintage-style leather strap watch, and stylish pumps.

Lastly, for her shoulder-length tresses, she styled them in a centre-parted, slicked-back hairdo to give an edgy twist to the traditional outfit. As for the glam, she rounded it out with minimal makeup, featuring feathered brows, blush-tinted cheeks, a glossy mauve lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, and beaming highlighter.

Together, both Sobhit and Naga Chaitanya exuded quiet confidence, making a strong style statement without trying too hard.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in 2025 in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family and select friends. The couple chose a simple yet culturally rich wedding rather than a grand spectacle.