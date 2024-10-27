Natasa Stankovic looks gorgeous in sultry red saree and sleeveless blouse at Diwali party; here's how to copy her look
Natasa Stankovic attended designer duo Sandeep Khosla Abu Jani's Diwali party in Mumbai on Saturday night in a red saree look that was anything but boring.
Every Diwali season, the red saree is a favourite among Bollywood celebs. On Saturday, Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic wore an ethnic look with a modern twist in the flaming colour. Dressed in a red saree, she made a statement with her sharp cone bra blouse covered in embellishments. Also read | Natasa Stankovic's sultry green ‘revenge dress' post split from Hardik Pandya is pure fashion goals: Pics
Natasa Stankovic's Diwali party look
Inspired by the pointed shape of the bullet bra, the exaggerated torpedo bust adds a creative touch to Natasa's saree look. While the charm of the red saree can't be denied, what makes Natasa's festive look stand out is the styling — from the unique sleeveless blouse with a plunging v-neck to the pleated pallu draped over her arm. She also carried a matching red handbag.
Matching her intricately embellished blouse, Natasa chose a classic approach to hair and makeup. She had a festive-but-classy aesthetic with shimmery eyes, glossy nude lips, and defined brows. Her hair was sleek and straight. Natasa's shiny hoop earrings added a festive flair to the overall party look.
How to recreate Natasa Stankovic's saree look
The biggest takeaway from Natasa's Diwali party look: Use an itsy-bitsy statement blouse to level up your saree game. The thing is, you need to learn how to wear a saree, unlike how your mother has been wearing it, and give it your own (sexy) spin by experimenting with a blouse based on your mood, convenience and the festivities you are attending.
Like Natasa, wear a dramatic blouse that excites you – whether it has the cone shape or not. Try to mix-and-match with an off-shouldered blouse if you want to show off those shoulder blades or go for a blouse with an sexy cutout design above the upper waistline or at the side of your blouse. If these are not for you, try a caped blouse for that main character energy. Need more ideas? A simple halter neck blouse is never a wrong choice for any kind of Diwali celebration.
