New mom Deepika Padukone looks too cool as she slays in red hot power suit: Here's how much her bold pantsuit costs

BySanya Panwar
Apr 06, 2025 09:51 AM IST

Deepika Padukone's slouchy pantsuit is such a vibe! The actor, who welcomed daughter Dua in September 2024, looked fiery yet elegant in her powerful red look.

Deepika Padukone showed us the power of a vibrant red pantsuit at a Live Love Laugh foundation event. The actor was red hot in a fiery power suit by the brand URA. Deepika Padukone's oversized classic blazer was tailored to perfection from a soft crepe-silk fabric and stood out with its padded shoulders and notch lapels. She wore it with matching trousers for a coordinated look. Read on to get a closer look at her striking outfit. Also read | Deepika Padukone flaunts her mom glow as she poses with Ranveer Singh in breezy maxi dress worth 30k

Deepika Padukone is proof that confidence is key to pulling off a red monochrome pantsuit. (Instagram/ Shaleena Nathani)
Deepika Padukone is proof that confidence is key to pulling off a red monochrome pantsuit. (Instagram/ Shaleena Nathani)

How much does Deepika Padukone's pantsuit cost?

While the actor's blazer sells for 43,800 on the brand's website, the matching red trousers cost 30,900. What's more, Deepika's shoes cost a whopping $930 (approximately 79,544). The actor's red vinyl slingback pumps are selling on Farfetch.com.

Deepika kept her makeup, hair and jewellery simple

The actor completed her look with minimal jewellery and wore her hair in soft waves. Deepika, who gave birth to her and actor-husband Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, kept her makeup simple yet stunning, with a neutral glossy lip.

Take a closer look at Deepika Padukone's red ensemble:

How to copy Deepika's monochrome pantsuit look?

Wearing a monochrome pantsuit can create a sleek, polished look. If you want to make a statement like Deepika, choose a bold colour like red, emerald green, or cobalt blue. Or opt for neutral shades like black, navy, grey, or beige for a timeless look.

Add a pop of personality with a statement piece of jewellery, like a bold necklace or earrings. Balance a bold pantsuit with simple shoes and minimal accessories. Select a handbag that complements the colour and style of your pantsuit. A simple clutch or tote bag works well.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / New mom Deepika Padukone looks too cool as she slays in red hot power suit: Here's how much her bold pantsuit costs
