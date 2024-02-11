 A pregnant, a physically disabled model were real showstoppers at this NYFW show | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / New York Fashion Week: Pregnant model, mom with a baby, and a trans physically disabled model rule Collina Strada show

New York Fashion Week: Pregnant model, mom with a baby, and a trans physically disabled model rule Collina Strada show

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 01:43 PM IST

During Collina Strada's New York Fashion Week show, a pregnant model, another with a baby in her arms, and a trans physically disabled model walked the runway.

New York Fashion Week 2024 has begun, and the most jaw-dropping fashion highlights from the innumerable showcases put out by designers have netizens excited for what's to come. One such show was by the designer label Collina Strada, known for its self-expressive design language and sustainability. The label's creative director, Hillary Taymour, reflected on female strength with the Fall/Winter 2024 collection 'Stronger' at the New York Fashion Week by having a pregnant model, a model with a baby in her arms, and a transgender and physically disabled model dressed in her creations.

A pregnant model, a model with a baby, and a trans physically disabled model were the real showstoppers at Collina Strada's New York Fashion Week show. (Instagram/@collinastrada)
A pregnant model, a model with a baby, and a trans physically disabled model were the real showstoppers at Collina Strada's New York Fashion Week show. (Instagram/@collinastrada)

(Also Read | Sonam Kapoor attends New York Fashion Week for Tommy Hilfiger in pantsuit and pinstriped shirt you will want to steal)

Collina Strada incorporates fierce feminine energy for New York Fashion Week

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Designer Hillary Taymour for Collina Strada welcomed showgoers to Collina's Gym at Rockefeller Center for the designer label's Fall Winter 2024 collection during the New York Fashion Week. The line was crafted with deadstock textiles and doused in Taymour's classic, vivid graphics, moulded denim, flannel tops, and hybrid formalwear. However, the show's highlight that got everyone talking was the three models embracing their unabashed femininity on the ramp.

While pregnant model Maddie Moon, in a mint green open shirt dress and lace mini skirt, walked the ramp while displaying her baby bump, another carried a baby in their arms while dressed in a printed floor-length gown. Meanwhile, black, transgender and physically disabled model Aaron Rose Philip owned the runway in a lemon green corset dress with a printed skirt. They even shared snippets from the show with the caption, “What a gift to share space with such incredible models and beings! Every brand should be like you. Your runway is my paradise.”

About Collina Strada's Fall Winter 2024 showcase

Talking about the new line, designer Hillary Taymour said in a statement, "With women constantly passed over for power positions, the femme body and mind has long been shaped by the imagination of men,” wrote Taymour in her show notes. “It’s about time we re-sculpted that meat-headed vision into something closer to the reality of femininity."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On