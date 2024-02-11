New York Fashion Week: Pregnant model, mom with a baby, and a trans physically disabled model rule Collina Strada show

New York Fashion Week 2024 has begun, and the most jaw-dropping fashion highlights from the innumerable showcases put out by designers have netizens excited for what's to come. One such show was by the designer label Collina Strada, known for its self-expressive design language and sustainability. The label's creative director, Hillary Taymour, reflected on female strength with the Fall/Winter 2024 collection 'Stronger' at the New York Fashion Week by having a pregnant model, a model with a baby in her arms, and a transgender and physically disabled model dressed in her creations. A pregnant model, a model with a baby, and a trans physically disabled model were the real showstoppers at Collina Strada's New York Fashion Week show. (Instagram/@collinastrada)

Collina Strada incorporates fierce feminine energy for New York Fashion Week

Designer Hillary Taymour for Collina Strada welcomed showgoers to Collina's Gym at Rockefeller Center for the designer label's Fall Winter 2024 collection during the New York Fashion Week. The line was crafted with deadstock textiles and doused in Taymour's classic, vivid graphics, moulded denim, flannel tops, and hybrid formalwear. However, the show's highlight that got everyone talking was the three models embracing their unabashed femininity on the ramp.

While pregnant model Maddie Moon, in a mint green open shirt dress and lace mini skirt, walked the ramp while displaying her baby bump, another carried a baby in their arms while dressed in a printed floor-length gown. Meanwhile, black, transgender and physically disabled model Aaron Rose Philip owned the runway in a lemon green corset dress with a printed skirt. They even shared snippets from the show with the caption, “What a gift to share space with such incredible models and beings! Every brand should be like you. Your runway is my paradise.”

About Collina Strada's Fall Winter 2024 showcase

Talking about the new line, designer Hillary Taymour said in a statement, "With women constantly passed over for power positions, the femme body and mind has long been shaped by the imagination of men,” wrote Taymour in her show notes. “It’s about time we re-sculpted that meat-headed vision into something closer to the reality of femininity."