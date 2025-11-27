Nita Ambani and Harmanpreet Kaur arrive in chic formal style for TATA WPL Player Auction event
Nita Ambani and cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur make a fashionable entry at WPL Auction, acing luxe stripes and sporty formals.
Nita Ambani and Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur were seen arriving in style for the TATA WPL Player Auction. Both of them carried their own unique styles to the event. Let's take a closer look at what they wore and decode their outfits.
Nita Ambani shines in understated luxe style
Nita Ambani chose a classic shirt-pant combo, ideal for formal occasions, but the silhouette and styling make it high fashion. The shirt she wore had long sleeves and carried a relaxed silhouette with vertical black and white stripes. The stripes enhance the snmartwear. She paired it with dark coloured trousers with a mild flare at the hem. Along with this, she styled the outfit with a two-toned handbag. With statement diamond earrings and open-toed heels, she completed the smart yet lux look very well.
Harmanpreet rocks a sporty formal wear
Cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur wore a sporty white jacket, representing the team, acing the athletic professional formal wear look. She paired it with navy straight-cut trousers that balanced the formality of the official team jacket. She kept the outfit functional and formal.
