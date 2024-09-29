Nita Ambani rocks 90’s Bollywood glam in stunning red saree at Mumbai event

Nita Ambani held an exclusive dinner at her Mumbai residence, Antilia, to felicitate the remarkable athletes- Manu Bhakar, Neeraj Chopra, Navdeep Singh, and Mona Agarwal. For the occasion, she embraced a classic evening look that was reminiscent of the glamorous style of the 90s. Nita Ambani stunned in a red saree, radiating 90s Bollywood aesthetic.(Instagram/@manavmanglani)

More about Nita Ambani's saree

Nita Ambani kept her signature saree style of heavy embroidery aside and looked glam in this red saree. (Instagram/@manavmanglani)

Nita Ambani has often served countless regal looks with intricate embroidery and threadwork, but this time, she embraced the quintessential Bollywood glamour with a simple red saree. The red saree she wore channeled a red-carpet-worthy aesthetic. As the saying goes, "less is more," and in this case, the saree stood out precisely because it lacked any overpowering patterns or additional colors.

However, the saree wasn't entirely plain. The borders along the pallu and hemline featured textured detailing. Subtle embroidery added a refined elegance to the outfit, without taking away from the boldness of the color. The intricate work along the edges provided a touch of sophistication that complemented her overall look. She paired the saree with a blouse embellished with dazzling red details, further enhancing the outfit’s dramatic, show-stopping appeal.

Her 90s-inspired makeover

Nita’s 90s-inspired makeover brought the entire look together, enriching the ensemble with an extra layer of sophistication. Her hair was styled in loose waves, cascading elegantly down her shoulders, adding a striking oomph to the bold red saree. To allow her saree to take center stage, she kept her accessories minimal yet elegant. She wore delicate golden bangles, earrings, and a statement necklace that perfectly aligned with her style. Pairing gold with red was also a wise choice as the gold made the red stand out more.

As is true to Nita Ambani’s signature fashion choices, her understated accessories still included a breathtaking neckpiece that added a focal point of elegance. The style was unique for Nita Ambani and revealed that she can gracefully carry any look.