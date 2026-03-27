Nita Ambani shines in Ikat saree with sacred Ram inscriptions designed by award-winning artisan Shri Harishankar Meher

As she received her Honorary Doctorate from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha, Nita Ambani chose a special custom Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree from Swadesh. Handwoven with sacred Ram inscriptions by award-winning artisan Shri Harishankar Meher, the exceptional drape took nearly two years to create.

Sharing the pictures of her look, they captioned the post, “On the sacred occasion of Ram Navami, we revisit a drape that beautifully embodies devotion and heritage.” According to the label, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore a special, custom Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree from Swadesh for the occasion.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami , Swadesh, the artisanal heritage clothing brand, released details about a simple drape Nita Ambani wore to receive the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Humanitarian Award 2025 at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The saree, which comes in earthy hues, is a heartfelt tribute to the region’s timeless craftsmanship and rich weaving heritage. According to the label, woven in the traditional bandha technique using natural dyes, the piece beautifully blends devotion with design.

Its body features a Ram Shila-inspired mosaic, with Ram inscribed across multiple languages, symbolising the universality of faith. The pallu carries sacred mantras rendered in Odia script, seamlessly woven into classic ikat patterns. It is a perfect example of how textiles can carry within them the essence of culture, devotion, and timeless wisdom.

The accessories Known for her exceptional accessories, this time, Nita Ambani chose simple jewellery with the Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree. She wore a double-string, beaded necklace that complemented the earthy tones of her saree. She also wore diamond-encrusted flower-shaped statement earrings, gold bangles, and statement kadhas with the ensemble.

As for her glam, she went with darkened brows, a red bindi, glossy pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, a light swipe of a winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, pink eye shadow, and beaming highlighter.