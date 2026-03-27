Nita Ambani shines in Ikat saree with sacred Ram inscriptions designed by award-winning artisan Shri Harishankar Meher
Nita Ambani's Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree is a handwoven piece, featuring inscriptions and sacred mantras that reflect the region’s rich weaving heritage.
On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Swadesh, the artisanal heritage clothing brand, released details about a simple drape Nita Ambani wore to receive the prestigious Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Humanitarian Award 2025 at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
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Sharing the pictures of her look, they captioned the post, “On the sacred occasion of Ram Navami, we revisit a drape that beautifully embodies devotion and heritage.” According to the label, the Reliance Foundation chairperson wore a special, custom Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree from Swadesh for the occasion.
Nita Ambani's Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree
As she received her Honorary Doctorate from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha, Nita Ambani chose a special custom Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree from Swadesh. Handwoven with sacred Ram inscriptions by award-winning artisan Shri Harishankar Meher, the exceptional drape took nearly two years to create.
The saree, which comes in earthy hues, is a heartfelt tribute to the region’s timeless craftsmanship and rich weaving heritage. According to the label, woven in the traditional bandha technique using natural dyes, the piece beautifully blends devotion with design.
Its body features a Ram Shila-inspired mosaic, with Ram inscribed across multiple languages, symbolising the universality of faith. The pallu carries sacred mantras rendered in Odia script, seamlessly woven into classic ikat patterns. It is a perfect example of how textiles can carry within them the essence of culture, devotion, and timeless wisdom.
The accessories
Known for her exceptional accessories, this time, Nita Ambani chose simple jewellery with the Bandha Ikat Ram Shila saree. She wore a double-string, beaded necklace that complemented the earthy tones of her saree. She also wore diamond-encrusted flower-shaped statement earrings, gold bangles, and statement kadhas with the ensemble.
As for her glam, she went with darkened brows, a red bindi, glossy pink lip shade, blush-tinted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, a light swipe of a winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, pink eye shadow, and beaming highlighter.
About the event
According to the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Foundation, the award was conferred to Nita Ambani for her ‘extraordinary commitment to humanitarian service and community empowerment.’ A post on their Instagram page said, “Through her visionary leadership and philanthropic initiatives, she has made a profound impact on education, healthcare, sports, and rural development, touching countless lives across India.” Meanwhile, the founder of KISS, Dr Achyuta Samanta, honoured Nita with the award.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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