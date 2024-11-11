Nita Ambani stuns in white chikankari lehenga fit for royalty in Udaipur. See pics

Nita Ambani was seen posing with her friends in recent pictures that surfaced online. The philanthropist and businesswoman, who is known for her elegant style, twinned with one of her friends in a white ethnic look as they posed together at some festivities in Udaipur. Also read | On Nita Ambani's 60th birthday, 6 exquisite saree looks that prove she is the queen of six yards. See pics Nita Ambani wore a chikankari outfit during festivities with friends. (Instagram/ambani_update)

What added a touch of grace to Nita's look in the undated photos was the intricate chikankari embroidery all over the separates. Take a look:

Nita Ambani aces effortless and elegant ethnic look

Understated yet luxurious, chikankari embroidery's timeless elegance was the highlight of Nita Ambani's ethnic look. She wore a short hand-embroidered kurti accentuated by shimmering sequins, pearls, and stones with a matching bottom and dupatta with white-on-white work.

The look was completed with statement diamond jewellery — a pair of dazzling shoulder-touching earrings and a massive necklace. Nita's voluminous wavy hairstyle and glittery soft pink makeup added a touch of glamour to her sophisticated look.

Celebs love white chikankari

From Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone — chikankari has found its place in celebrity styling for many years now. Back in 2018, Deepika proved a chikankari saree can serve you well for almost any wedding function, when she wore an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla design for one of her wedding receptions.

A white chikankari lehenga like Sonam Kapoor’s pick from her 2018 wedding is a fool-proof choice for a pre-wedding celebration. For her mehandi in May 2018, the actor wore an unconventional outfit — a white and gold chikankari lehenga. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the lehenga was effortless and elegant.

In 2023, Athiya Shetty too wore a chikankari outfit — pantsuit from Anjul Bhandari — for her pre-wedding festivities. Most recently, Kareena wore a suit set by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who are eponymous with the embroidery.