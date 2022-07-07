Nora Fatehi blends elegance and sass in a pink satin saree

Nora Fatehi is known for her sartorial sense of fashion. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries. Be it an ethnic attire or a casual ensemble or the six yards of grace, Nora known how to pick an attire and make it look better on her. Nora’s fashion diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. With pictures and videos from her fashion photoshoots, Nora always manages to raise the fashion bar higher for us to conquer. For fashion lovers, Nora’s snippets from fashion diaries are major cues to upgrade their fashion game.

Nora, a day back, shared a set of pictures featuring her take on a blush pink satin saree and we are drooling already. Nora, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer Manish Malhotra and picked the saree from the shelves of the designer. Nora’s blush pink saree featured minimal details in pink threads and a thin silver zari at the borders. The pallu of the saree came decorated at the borders in white zari. Nora’s blouse, however, stole the show. The actor teamed the satin saree with matching pink sleeveless blouse that featured dramatic details in pink feathers. It also came with a plunging neckline.

With a red heart emoticon, Nora shared the pictures on her Instagram profile. The best comment came from none other than the designer Manish Malhotra himself. He dropped by in the comment section and wrote, “Pretty” and added multiple red heart emoticons.

Nora further accessorised her look for the day in a statement necklace embedded with pink and emerald stones, and pearl ear studs from the shelves of Anmol Jewellers. Styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Nora wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant, Nora decked up in pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.